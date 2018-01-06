By AYUMBA AYODI

It was dubbed "the battle of titans" and it lived to the billing as Benson Gicharu from Kenya Police beat Kenya Defence Forces' Isaac Meja 3-0 to win the much-anticipated bantamweight final duel during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni Social Hall on Saturday.

The two boxers thrilled the packed hall especially Meja, who brought down Gicharu thrice with a powerful left but the referee David Ouma failed to give him the count.

Gicharu will now represent Kenya at the Commonwealth Games due April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

"I knew my weakness where I used to fight with one hand but I used both especially in the first two rounds," said the 33-year-old Gicharu, who is determined to give Kenya victory in Gold Coast after winning silver at 2010 Delhi and bronze at 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. The medals came in the flyweight division.

The announcement elicited both cheers and boos from the crowd as KDF coach Francis Muthee protested against the results saying his boxer was once again denied victory.

But Gicharu is elated to represent Kenya for the third consecutive time.

"I don't know why the referee didn't count for Gicharu but I will go with the decision. I also didn't produce my best the way I would have liked," said Meja. " A good soldier lives to fight another day."