High School student Dennis Muthama is expected to hand Agina the biggest competition from this four-man pool, but he was yet to confirm participation by last evening.

Among the boxers to eyeing a Commonwealth berth are 18-year-old Brian Agina who is eyeing the 52-kilogramme flyweight ticket.

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

The Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) is locked in a tussle with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) over the number of coaches who should accompany the country’s boxers to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, April.

Ahead of the two-day Commonwealth Games trials, which begin in Nairobi today, BAK chairman John Kameta insists the yet-to-be-selected 12 boxers who will be competing at the April 4-15 games should be accompanied by at least six coaches.

Perhaps wary of the infamous Rio Olympic scandal where it was discovered several “joyriders” accompanied “Team Kenya” to Brazil in 2016, Nock’s first vice-president Shadrack Maluki, however, maintains reservations have been made for only two trainers.

“He (Maluki) doesn’t seem to understand this sport,” said Kameta.

INTERNATIONAL LEVEL

“During a bout at the international level, a boxer should be managed by three coaches, one who studies the strengths and weakness of the opponent and the others who passes on instructions.”

The Nairobi trials will, meanwhile, double up as the sixth leg of the SportPesa Boxing League, from where 12-boxers out of the participating 46 who are drawn from 10 categories, will be selected to compete in Australia.

Among the boxers to eyeing a Commonwealth berth are 18-year-old Brian Agina who is eyeing the 52-kilogramme flyweight ticket.

BIGGEST COMPETITION

High School student Dennis Muthama is expected to hand Agina the biggest competition from this four-man pool, but he was yet to confirm participation by last evening.

Another favourite for a qualification berth is Africa bronze medallist Shafi Bakari who is attached to the Kenya Police team.

He will compete against Matayo Keya, Kelvin Muchira and Nichodemus Kinuthia in the 49kg category. Another Kenya Police boxer, Benson Gicharu, who is eyeing a third successive appearance at the Commonwealth Games, is in line to meet his nemesis, Isaac Meja, who has twice defeated him in recent encounters.