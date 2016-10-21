By BRIAN YONGA

Rwanda’s national women Under-23 volleyball team coach Paul Bitok has warned hosts Kenya not to expect any favours when the Africa Nations Championship serves off Sunday at the Safaricom Indoor Arena, Nairobi.

The former Kenyan international will be hoping to emulate the heroics of the Rwandese men’s Under-21 and 19 sides, whom he led to the FIVB World Championships in Turkey and Bulgaria respectively in 2013.

Rwanda arrived in the country last Sunday for the four-day competition whose winner will represent Africa at the World Championship in Slovenia next year.

Botswana and Senegal arrived on Thursday night while North African power houses Egypt and Tunisia are expected Saturday morning.

The championship is open to players born on or after January 1, 1995. Algeria hosted the first edition of the tournament in 2014 which was won by Tunisia.

Kenya Volleyball Federation will conduct the tournament’s draw Saturday afternoon.

“We are not here to make the numbers and our task is to qualify for the World Championship. The teams competing are among the best but we are up to the challenge and ready to fight for the sole ticket,” Bitok told Saturday Nation Sport.

“Kenya have an advantage because they are at home but we are not afraid. We are well prepared to come up against any team.”

He added that the competition will help provide experience to the youthful side which has not participated in many regional tournaments. The former Kenya international was appointed head coach of Rwanda men’s senior team in 2010.

His role also extends to the rest of the country’s national teams at different levels in regional and international competitions.

The bulk of the Rwandese players are drawn from the 2015 East African Secondary School champions GS Indagaburezi and St Alloys. The two schools finished in fourth and fifth places respectively at this year’s competition held in Eldoret in August.