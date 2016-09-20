Canelo Alvarez out until 2017 with broken hand

Tuesday September 20 2016

Canelo Alvarez (right) looks toward Liam Smith after knocking him down during the WBO Junior Middleweight World fight at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. PHOTO | RONALD MARTINEZ |

Canelo Alvarez (right) looks toward Liam Smith after knocking him down during the WBO Junior Middleweight World fight at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. PHOTO | RONALD MARTINEZ |  AFP

In Summary

  • Alvarez, 26, improved to 48-1-1 with 34 knockouts after his latest win.
  • He has now won six fights in a row since suffering his lone defeat — a 12-round majority decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

LOS ANGELES

Mexican star Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will not fight again this year after suffering a fracture to his right hand after his bruising defeat of Liam Smith, his promoters said Monday.

Golden Boy Promotions said on Twitter Alvarez would not now fight until 2017 after suffering the injury in Saturday's ninth-round knockout of Smith.

"Canelo has a fracture on his right hand and unable to fight again in 2016," Golden Boy said.

Alvarez dropped down to super welterweight to claim the Briton's World Boxing Organisation belt in the fight held at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Mexican star, who won the WBC middleweight title last November, is eyeing a possible superfight against Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin.

Related Content

Alvarez, 26, improved to 48-1-1 with 34 knockouts after his latest win.

He has now won six fights in a row since suffering his lone defeat — a 12-round majority decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Related Stories

Fri Sep 09 12:58:08 EAT 2016

Golovkin eyes Mayweather mantle in Brook bout

Gennady Golovkin's career has run a hypnotic and grimly relentless course for boxing fans worldwide.

  • Fri Sep 09 13:04:17 EAT 2016 Pacquiao reveals retirement anguish as comeback looms