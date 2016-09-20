Canelo Alvarez out until 2017 with broken hand

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Mexican star Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will not fight again this year after suffering a fracture to his right hand after his bruising defeat of Liam Smith, his promoters said Monday.

Golden Boy Promotions said on Twitter Alvarez would not now fight until 2017 after suffering the injury in Saturday's ninth-round knockout of Smith.

"Canelo has a fracture on his right hand and unable to fight again in 2016," Golden Boy said.

Alvarez dropped down to super welterweight to claim the Briton's World Boxing Organisation belt in the fight held at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Mexican star, who won the WBC middleweight title last November, is eyeing a possible superfight against Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin.

Alvarez, 26, improved to 48-1-1 with 34 knockouts after his latest win.

He has now won six fights in a row since suffering his lone defeat — a 12-round majority decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.