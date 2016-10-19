By DEJA VU

Beresford Stakes lifter, Capri, is one of six Aidan O'Brien-trained horses still in the mix for Saturday's Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster.

The Ballydoyle magician, who has taken this Group 1 prize with such stars as Camelot and St Nicholas Abbey, is aiming for an eighth strike.

Saturday's Racing Post Trophy takes on extra significance for O'Brien, as he is bidding to beat Bobby Frankel's record of 25 winners in a calendar year. O'Brien is currently on 21.

Capri, Yucatan, Finn McCool, Douglas Macarthur, Sir John Lavery and The Anvil, are his troop. A total of 17 horses remain in tact, thus far.

Godolphin, who on Saturday wrapped up the owners' championship, have just one possible runner in the shape of Charlie Appleby's Bay Of Poets, while Qatar Racing, who won with Elm Park two years ago, could be represented by the Ger Lyons-trained Brutal.