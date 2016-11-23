Champs GSU going all out to keep crown

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) will be looking to retain the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s league title when the play-offs get underway at Makande Hall in Mombasa this weekend.

Speaking to Daily Nation Sport on Wednesday ahead of the competition, GSU team manager Nicholas Kimeli said the team wants to extend its unbeaten run in the three-day play-offs. GSU will battle it out with former champions Kenya Prisons, hosts Kenya Ports Authority and Nairobi Water in the championship that begins on Friday. The team with the highest points will be crowned champions.

“Our record this season speaks for itself. No team has beaten us and we don’t want to falter at this crucial stage,” said Kimeli.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus will rely on his three sensational youngsters; setter Brian Meli, Naphatali Chumba (left attacker) as well as Shadrack Misiko (centre blocker) to compliment the efforts of the experienced David “Tonje” Kirwa, Cornelius Kiplagat and Bernard Mathenge.

Apart from the threat posed by their perennial rivals Prisons, GSU must be wary of the vastly improved Nairobi Water and KPA.

The dockers seem to be benefiting from the services of experienced duo James Ontere and Bernard Musumba as they have pulled a couple of upsets this season. KPA beat Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-2 in Eldama Ravine during the Governor’s Cup played in September.

On the other hand, Nairobi Water coach James Mwaniki is confident of leading his charges to their first ever league title. Kenya’s tallest libero Fredrick Mwiruri and setter Elijah Bosire are some of the players Mwaniki will be banking on in a bid to achieve the feat.