By DAVID KWALIMWA

Title favourites General Service Unit (GSU) are expected to unleash three of their new signings in the final leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation men's league.

In the women's league, defending champions Kenya Pipeline will battle bitter rivals Kenya Prisons in what is expected to be a cracker.

The games serve off at the Ravine Stadium in Baringo County Friday morning.

Setter Brian Meli, Naphatali Chumba (left attacker) alongside Shadrack Misiko (centre blocker) are the new inclusions in coach Gideon Taurus’ squad.

Meli joined from Kenya Ports Authority, while Chumba and Misiko crossed over from Kenya Defence Forces and Bungoma County respectively in February, but have since stayed away from competitive action so as to undergo the mandatory paramilitary training accorded to all recruits.

"The boys have not completed the course. The technical bench had to plead with the management for special permission for them to feature in the crucial final fixtures and play-offs," GSU team manager Nicholas Kimeli told Daily Nation Sport.

GALAXY OF STARS

GSU have two fixtures on the cards - against arch-rivals Prisons Kenya at 9am - followed by another tricky assignment against vastly improved KPA.

Coach Taurus, who is gunning for his third league title in the last five years, is expected to parade captain David "Tonje" Kirwa (right attacker), Cornelious Kiplagat (left) and veteran setter Bernard Mathenge in the crucial leg.

National women's volleyball team stars including Brackcides Agala, Jane Wacu, Everlyne Makuto and Lydia Maiyo (for Prisons) plus Pipeline's Janet Wanja, Triza Atuka, Noel Murambi and Violet Makuto are expected to feature in the crunch tie, whose result could determine which team tops the women's league.

The final leg of league matches will pave way for the national play-offs set for Nairobi next month from where the 2016 men and women league champions will be crowned.

FIXTURES

Men:

GSU v Prisons Kenya, KPA v KDF, Co-op Bank v Nairobi Prisons, Bungoma County v MKU, Prisons Mombasa v Western Prisons, Prisons Mombasa v Administration Police, KDF v Bungoma County, GSU v KPA, KDF v Kenya Prisons, Bungoma County v Nairobi Water, Nairobi Prions v Western Prisons, Prisons Kenya v AP Kenya, KPA v Forest Rangers, Bungoma County v AP Kenya, Co-op Bank v Forest Rangers.

Women: