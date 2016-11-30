'Difficult' Hamilton ties will persist - Rosberg

Wednesday November 30 2016

Staff members of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team spray German driver Nico Rosberg (right) and his wife Vivian Sibold (left) with champagne as they celebrate at the end of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on November 27, 2016. Nico Rosberg won his maiden Formula One world title by securing second place behind his Mercedes arch-rival Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC |  AFP

By AFP
WIESBADEN

Newly-crowned Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg said Wednesday his relationship with rival and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton would "always be difficult" after a fierce title battle.

Rosberg claimed his maiden world title with a second-place finish in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix despite Hamilton claiming a fourth straight race victory.

But the German conceded relations with Hamilton "will always remain difficult".

"We're rivals. But the fact we've known each other since childhood helps in the difficult periods," Rosberg told reporters in his hometown of Wiesbaden.

He was asked several times about Hamilton's tactics, with the Briton slowing down towards the end of the race while blocking Rosberg in the hope two other drivers — Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen — could catch and overtake him.

"I find it a shame that we're talking about that so much. I can also understand Lewis, he's a fighter, the world title was at stake. One can understand sometimes overstepping the limits when you're fighting for the world title."

Rosberg also refused to expand on how he would have reacted had he been in Hamilton's place, with the Briton needing to win and see his rival finish off the podium to snatch the title.

"It's too hypothetical. For me, there's no sense in talking about this story," Rosberg said.

