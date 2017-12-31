By AYUMBA AYODI

Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika considers herself a “poor millionaire.”

Because, despite making history as the first Kenyan to ever win a World Boxing Council (WBC) global title before successfully defending it, the mother of two feels “dejected with no proper recognition and a measly purse.”

It’s some of these frustrations that saw the world’s finest super bantamweight boxer almost quit the ring.

“There is a lot this country can do in order to reward and recognise its sportsmen and women... I made history but two years down the line, the sports ministry is yet to recognize my achievement,” said Zarika, who described her 16 years in boxing as “long and winding.”

“It breaks my heart that the only thing we did was to go to State House where President Uhuru Kenyatta admired my belt, and that is it,” said Zarika, adding that she only saw Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario from a distance.

WORLD CHAMPION

“That is how bad things are... a country that has a world champion but its sports minister has never bothered to meet her or even congratulate her,” lamented Zarika.

Zarika noted that Malawian Anisha Basheel “only” won an Africa title, which was an under card to the Kenyan’s WBC world super bantamweight title defence on December 2 this year, but has been showered with praise back at her home country with handsome cash rewards, including a state reception by the country’s sports minister.

Fatuma Zarika with the World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight belt after defeating Zambia’s Catherine Phiri. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Zarika outclassed former WBC bantamweight champion Catherine Phiri from Zambia to retain her WBC super-bantamweight belt in a “Bigger Than Life Entertainment” extravaganza at the Carnivore, Nairobi.

“The only person who has been on my side is Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, but I still want to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta so that I can tell him our plight, and the difficulties we are going through as boxers,” said Zarika.

Zarika says without credible sponsorship and promoters, professional boxing in the country will continue to lag behind.

POOR PAY

“The current meagre purses being offered by promoters can’t measure up to what boxers use in readiness for the bouts,” she explains. “Even with the poor pay some rogue promoters still disappear with the money.”

Zarika seeks “serious reforms” at the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission if the country’s professional boxing is to observe any meaningful changes.

“Most of those officials are driven by selfish interests that will not take the game anywhere.”

She has been a victim of rogue promoters, and is yet to be paid her purse from last year when she dethroned Jamaican Alicia Ashley off the WBC super-bantamweight title on October 1 in Michigan, USA.

The Kenyan boxing star, who now has 29 wins, 12 losses and two draws under her belt, claims she was not paid for her first three professional bouts, way back in 2003.

“They were six-round bouts and I won all. I was to be paid between Sh700 and Sh1,000, but the promoter disappeared with the money,” said Zarika, who engaged Osaga Promotions to manage her fights.

CASH

“At least Osaga paid me with my first cash which came after my fight with Conjestina Achieng, some Sh4,000,” said Zarika, who would then suffer at the hands of a rogue promoter in the USA when she won the world title. “I almost quit in 2005 since I wasn’t getting what I wanted in boxing.”

“I was promised employment by the Kenya Police Service, but it took long to come. I actually stayed out for one year but decided to make a comeback because I had the talent,” says the 32-year-old star.

Despite noting getting meaningful help from her absentee manager, Nelson Lopez, who “was nowhere” when she took on Ashley, Zarika vowed to soldier on despite all the adversities.

“I told myself that this was going to be my last professional bout. I wanted to give it all and I prayed a lot before the bout. I wanted to take Kenyan women boxing to the next level.”

She described her victory against Ashley as “a miracle from Allah.”

LOSE

“It had been a norm for Kenyans to lose outside the country, mainly through biased officiating, but I thank God for the victory,” said Zarika, who came home before Martha Vincent Muigai of the Hood, Hurlingham, introduced her to betting company SportPesa, her current sponsors.

“I was so shocked when Lopez only gave me $500 and an air ticket to Nairobi, but I just wanted to return home to end the suffering in the USA,” she recalls. “I am so glad that SportPesa came to my rescue with one year contract.”

Kenya's Fatuma Zarika (right) scores against Zambia’s Catherine Phiri during their WBC super bantamweight title fight on December 2, 2017, in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

She was also introduced to Ejay Mathews, the CEO Bigger Than Life Entertainment, by former WBC World middleweight champion Yvonne Reis.

“I have signed a three-year contract with Mathews and I hope it goes well this time around.”

Zarika had to move to Las Vegas, USA, to join Mathews ahead of her mandatory defence against Ashley that was postponed several times before she was handed Phiri.

IMPROVED

She then returned to Kenya where she knocked out Tanzanian Flora Machela on February 18 ahead of her defence before moving back to the USA for more training ahead of her bout against Phiri.

“There was much improvement on facilities at Mathews’ stable and for sure, my game has improved greatly. It clearly manifested against Phiri. I am now upright in my fighting stance unlike before when I used to bend,” said Zarika, the mother of two girls, Sofia (20) and Halima (18).

Zarika was also reluctant to disclose what she pocketed after her successful title defence.

“It’s not what I would have wished for but I believe there is more room for negotiations, being the world champion,” she offered.

Mathews described Zarika as “the most gentle, sweet and humble girl” that every trainer or manager would like to have in his stable.

BALANCE

“She learns pretty fast and Kenyans should be ready for a different Zarika,” said Matthews adding that Zarika now has a good balance in the right and now stands tall.

“With balance come power and strong punches. She stands tall unlike before when she used to lean forward,” said Mathews. “I applauded her after her victory against Phiri because she can easily change herself to someone new. She is 360 degrees different from Fatuma who won the title last year,” explained Mathews.

Zarika, who says she still has “three more years” in the ring, thanks her daughters for the support they have accorded her in thick on thin.

“They have been my main inspiration and I thank them for being there to prepare my meals among other things,” said Zarika, who advises aspiring women boxers to uphold discipline and avoid lifestyles that they can’t sustain.