Fatuma Zarika crowns 'golden year' with WBC title

For newly-crowned World Boxing Council (WBC) female super bantamweight World champion, Fatuma Zarika, 2016 was written in golden letters.

Zarika became the first Kenyan pugilist to win a prestigious WBC title on October 1, when she dethroned Jamaican Alicia ‘Slick’ Ashley on a split point decision in Flint, Michigan, USA.

Zarika’s triumph came after many years of sweat and blood under Kenyan promoters and managers. She won her first major belt on November 12, 2006 when she defeated Pavia Stankeova of Czech Republic for Women International Boxing Federation (WIBF) bantamweight title in Nairobi’s Leico Regency Hotel.

Her victory was a bright spot in Kenya’s boxing scene after male boxers failed to bring home any silverware from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics where the country was represented by three pugilists - light flyweight Peter Mungai and bantamweight Benson Gicharu both of Kenya Police Service, and welterweight Rayton Okwiri (Prisons).

Gicharu and Okwiri both competed in the International Boxing Association (AIBA) professional boxing circuit which was used as an Olympic qualifier.

The International Olympic Council (IOC) allocated AIBA-pro boxing 22 Olympic slots, two in 10 weight categories. However, Kenyans failed to clinch any of the slots. Kenya had a third pugilists in the AIBA-pro, middleweight Nick Abaka, but he failed to qualify for the Olympics.

Okwiri booked his ticket for Rio de Janeiro event in March during the continental qualifiers in Cameroon where he won a gold medal. Mungai, a losing semi-finalist, also lost in a bout to pick the third representative for Africa in Brazil. But lady luck smiled on Mungai after South Africa’s Bandla Sibusiso withdrew.

Gicharu’s sheer determination saw him travel to Venezuela unaccompanied for the final Olympic qualifier for AIBA-pro and World Series of Boxing. WSB is a semi-professional wing of AIBA. Gicharu won gold medal in Caracas, thereby qualifying for Rio.

Locally, Okwiri, Mungai, Gicharu and Abaka and a majority of pugilists who took part in the Olympic qualifiers in Cameroon gave the National Kenya Open Championship at the Kaloleni Social Hall in November a wide berth.

The event was being held for the first time in three seasons. Kenya Police pugilist, light heavyweight Elly Ajowi, was the only international boxer who competed at the championship. Ajowi was on a class of his own and needed less than a minute in round one to knock out Kennedy Ogutu of Thika.

Sadly, the Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) has turned a cold shoulder to Kenya Open Championship as it did their predecessors in the 1980s and 90s when Kenya was a boxing powerhouse in Africa and among Commonwealth countries. It was in the 1988 Seoul Olympics that Kenya gave Africa her first boxing gold medal through the late welterweight Robert Wangila Napunyi.

BAK has not taken steps to produce the next champion as it only runs a non-competitive national league dominated by Kenya Defence Forces, Police and Prisons after the death of corporate teams like Kenya Breweries Amateur Boxing Club, Posta, Railways, Bandari, KIMBO and Bamburi.

Ajowi also helped his ‘Chafua Chafua’ team reclaim the national league title this year, dethroning KDF.