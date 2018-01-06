  1. Home
Ramogi crowned king of Super Heavyweight boxing

Saturday January 6 2018

Kenya Defence Forces' Fredrick Ramogi reacts at the end of his super heavyweight bout with David Njuguna of National Police Service during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni on January 6, 2018. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |

Kenya Defence Forces' Fredrick Ramogi reacts at the end of his super heavyweight bout with David Njuguna of National Police Service during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni on January 6, 2018. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

By AYUMBA AYODI
Kenya Defence Forces' Fredrick Ramogi send David Njuguna of National Police Service down twice before winning 3-0 in their super heavyweight bout during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni on Saturday.

The victory saw Ramogi become the new national champion and also earned him a ticket to the Commonwealth Games due April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

"It’s a good victory and I am happy to represent Kenya for the first time having failed twice in the past," said Ramogi, who failed in his bid during the 2016 Olympics and 2016 All Africa World Championships qualifiers.

