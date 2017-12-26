Gabriel Ochieng delivers KO in bantamweight bout

By AYUMBA AYODI

East and Central Africa champion Gabriel Ochieng 236 seconds to knockout Joseph Akhahoya to win bantamweight’s non-title bout at Pal Pal Gymnasium on Boxing Day.

The 31-year-old Ochieng, who took an unsuccessful attempt at the World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan African Super Bantamweight title, had Akhahoya literary surviving the first round before demolishing him just 56 seconds into the second round.

It was in the second round that the stylish 31-year-old unleashed good combinations before finishing off with a thunderous right hook to Akhahayo’s cheek forcing referee Daniel Otieno to stop the scheduled six round bout.

“It’s a good victory and I hope this brings good tidings next year where I want to fight for a continental title,” said Ochieng, who stretched his record to 17-1-7.

The bouts promoted by Team Boxing Promotion, were attended by among others former Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman Reuben Ndolo.

Another experienced boxer Michael Nyawade beat Joshua Omukhulu unanimously to win his six rounds super featherweight bout.

At one point, Nyawade, who stretched his record to 18 wins, four losses and a draw, almost brought Omukhulu down but the later withstood the assault full stretch.

Festo Betumbe knocked out Joseph Odhiambo in the second round in light heavyweight bout that was due for six rounds.

George Onyango also knocked out Rojas Omondi in the four-round lightweight bout while Victor Wesonga wasted no time before dismissing Abdul Noor in the first round of their four-round featherweight bout.

Emmanuel Chivoli beat Richard Okoth via a unanimous points decision in their four rounds lightweight bout.

Alvin Owino defeated Benson Minado on points in their light welterweight contest while Nicholine Achieng lost to Rebah Matanda in lightweight, the women’s only bout.

Team Boxing Promotions’ Julius Odhaimbo promised to stage several regional and Africa Boxing Union (ABU) bouts in April next year as Ndolo called for concerted efforts to have more low budgets for bouts every month.

“I will have a meeting with the KPBC top bras to see how we shall join hands to put more fights in the Estates across the country,” said Ndolo. “We need to revive professional boxing in the country.”