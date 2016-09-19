The US Bureau of Land Management won't kill wild horses

By DEJA VU

More by this Author

The US Bureau of Land Management says it has no plans to lay some 45,000 unadopted wild horses and burros to rest, following public outcry at the suggestion earlier this week.

The government-appointed National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board issued an appalling recommendation that remaining un-adoptable horses should be humanely killed or sold.

The BLM emphasised in a public statement that its policy has never permitted the wastage of healthy animals. It is estimated that each of the 45,000 horses will be rounded up by the government, costing taxpayers $50,000 over its lifetime.

***

Ivan Dalos' homebred, Amis Gizmo, roared to a new track-record time in Saturday's Grade 3 Ontario Derby, taking over shortly after the start before drawing away to win by six lengths.

The sophomore son of Giant Gizmo covered nine furlongs at Tapeta in 1:48.30 ridden by Luis Contreras, for trainer Josie Carroll. The Ontario Derby is the colt's first graded stakes win, bringing his tally to seven wins from 10 starts, with cool earnings tipping $800,000.

Related Content Public Hero claims Nakuru race title

Latterly, Amis Gizmo rocketed away from his field, holding an easy four-length lead under a hand ride. Amis Gizmo crossed the wire at record speed, with Dragon Bay finishing up well to be second.

English Illusion faded to third, while Thatlookonyerface was fourth. Yo Carm appeared to take a bad step on the far turn, and was pulled up suddenly by jockey Irad Ortiz.

It was later reported that Yo Carm suffered a fracture to his left front leg, and sadly had to be euthanized. Every life is precious to someone.

Heartache is always insurmountable with these unavoidable situations.