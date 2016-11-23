Guru Nanak Rally recce on Friday

By ABDUL SIDI

The official reconnaissance (tests) for the KCB Guru Nanak Rally will take place on Friday.

The rally routes will be centred in the outskirts of Naivasha, with Delamare Estate taking the lion’s share. Nairobi Simba Union Club are the organisers of the rally.

The total distance will be 291 kilometres, of which 154 will be competitive. There will be three competitive stages to be done twice, the longest being 32 kilometres long while the shortest will be 19km.

One of the leading rally drivers, Karan Patel, has already visited the stages on behalf of the Kenya Rally Drivers Association.

It is part of the agreement between the Rallies Commission of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation and the drivers’ organisation that a leading driver is given the opportunity to visit the sections prior to the organisers confirming the route.

“Having completed the provisional recce of the stages, I was happy to find they are well routed and are adequate for the upcoming rally,” said Patel.

Buffalo Mall in Naivasha will host the rally headquarters. It will also accommodate the overnight parc ferme, scrutineering and drivers briefings.

The spectator stage will be at the Aberdare Resort while prize giving will take place in Nairobi at the Simba Union.

The event will be the last round of the current season.

Meanwhile, the results for the last rally have yet to be confirmed.

Guvi Bhabra, the clerk of the course for the Kitengela Rally, said he was waiting for the decision to be made by the mother body before final results are released.