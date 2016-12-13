By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Kenyan Olympian Hamdan Bayusuf was Monday night flown to South Africa for treatment after he was seriously injured when thugs attacked his family home in Mombasa.

Bayusuf, 22 was injured when thugs armed with machetes raided his family home in Nyali shortly after 1am, according to a source in the family.

Bayusuf was injured on the head after responding to a distress call from the guard manning the entrance to the family house.

“The security guard was overwhelmed by the thugs who were armed with machetes and when Hamdan went to help he was slashed on the head. He is currently in a comma and his brother has accompanied him for further medication,” the family source, who requested for anonymity and privacy as the family deals with the matter, said.

Bayusuf’s coach, Fakhry Mansoor, confirmed that the swimmer had been flown to South Africa in the company of his elder brother Fahad Bayusuf.

Mansoor had requested for time to communicate with his brother to know the swimmer’s condition. “I’m trying to get in touch with Fahad, then I can update you on the progress of Hamdan,” he said.

Police said they could not comment on the matter as it had not been reported. But in a press briefing yesterday, Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki said police are investigating attacks by criminal gangs in Nyali.

“We will deal with those gangs. The situation here has been calm but we are seeing an upshot in incidents of attacks but we will not allow it. Those involved in criminal activities in Nyali and Mombasa at large will be brought to book,” said Achoki.

Bayusuf was one of two Kenyan swimmers at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. He competed in men’s 100 metres race in Rio and exited at the preliminaries.

He has broken many national records since 2010. In 2010, Bayusuf broke the 43-year-old national record in 200m backstroke, all-comers category set back in 1967 by P Reynolds.

In 2011, the Mombasa swimmer broke Jason Dunford’s 50m backstroke all-comers record set in 2007. Bayusuf went on to break three more records in the 800m freestyle.

His elder brother Fahad Bayusuf also held two records. In 2013, Bayusuf won in 10 medals for Kenya during CANA Zone 3 and 4 Swimming Championship in Zambia.

The ten medals Bayusuf won comprised of eight gold and two bronze medals.

He also represented Kenya in the CANA Zone 3 and 4 Championships in Uganda in 2014 and broke two national records in men’s 200m Individual Medley which were held by Jason Dunford.

KENYA RECORDS STILL HELD BY HAMDAN BAYUSUF:

200m backstroke & all-comers (2:09.29); 200m backstroke - open (2:04.98); 200m backstroke - 16yrs & over (2:04.98); 100m backstroke – all-comers (57.21); 50m backstroke – all-comers (26.60); 100m butterfly- all-comers (57.37); 200m individual medley - open (2:11.90).

200m individual medley -16yrs & over (2:11.90); 800m freestyle 16yrs & over