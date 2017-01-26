Jepng’etich's return boost for Kenya Pipeline

Her return is welcome news for the Kenya Volleyball Federation league champions as they plan to reclaim the continental title they last won in 2005.

Kenya Pipeline’s quest for gold in this year’s CAVB Women's Club Championship has been buoyed by the return of Kenyan international Ruth Jepng’etich.

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Speaking to Daily Nation Sport, coach Japheth Munala is particularly excited about this development, and he stated that he will make no additions to his squad this year as he already has the right quality of players on his side.

Munala, who led Pipeline to a third place finish in last year’s event in Tunisia, has set high ambitions this year, vowed to collect gold in the continental event and also retain the KVF trophy.

“We are not signing any new players this year. I am happy that Wangechi, who missed the whole season last year is back, and we shall keep the other 25 players for all our endeavours this year.

“We started training on January 4 for the local league, but once we have played the first leg of the KVF league in March we shall retreat to camp to prepare for the continental tournament.

“The stakes are high because we want to win both the local league and the African title. The management is behind us and I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t achieve our goals,” he said.

Pipeline beat their arch rivals Kenya Prisons to last year’s KVF league title in Mombasa, and settled for bronze in the African club championship in Tunisia.

Winning the local league booked them yet another slot in the regional competition where they expect to face off with Africa’s strongest volleyball clubs.

Uncertainty however hangs over the future of gifted setter and former club captain Janet Wanja, who has been making irregular performances for the team in recent times.

Munala however still has a legion of high quality players in the team, the likes of middle blocker Trizah Atuka, 2016 KVF Libero of the year Agripinah Kundu, right attacker Esther Wangeci, left attacker Monica Biama and the left handed Violet Makuto who won the Best Blocker’s award in last year’s regional tournament in Tunisia.