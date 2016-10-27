Kajiado round could crown rally champion

By ABDUL SIDI

Kajiado County is ready to host the penultimate round of the 2016 KCB Kenya National Rally on November 6.

The rally, which was to be run by Nakuru’s Rift Valley Motor Sports Club earlier in the season, will now run under the umbrella of the Equator Motor Club of Kisumu on the outskirts of the Kajiado County.

The main action will start at 7am from the KCB Kitengela Branch before tackling three main spectator stages that will be done twice.

Barring any major obstacles, Finland’s Tapio Laukkanen is set to become the first ever foreign driver to win the local title in the history of the Kenya National Rally Championship series.

A win in the penultimate round of the series, would guarantee the Finn the title as he only needs 22 points from the remaining 50 points.

Reigning champion, Jassi Chatthe is in the second place with a deficit of 29 points.

A winner is rewarded with 25 points while second placed driver earns 21, 18, 15, 12 ,10, 8, 6, 4 and three for the 10th placed crew.

A finisher gets two points. The longest stage will be 44 kilometres while the shortest will be four kilometres.

The main Service Park will be based in Kajiado with the competitive distance being 140 kilometres. Leading motorsports photographer and a member of the Rallies Commission of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, Anwar Sidi, has been appointed as the Event Director for the round seven of the current series.

“We managed to compile the whole route in a matter of a week following sudden changes soon after Nakuru opted out of running the rally. It’s going to be short but fast stages with the interest of the spectators in mind,” said Anwar.

“Two main areas have been identified for the spectators and each of the stages will be visited twice during the course of the competition.

It should also be noted that alcoblow will in place to check on those who mix rally fun with alcoholic drinks,” he warned.

With the battle for the overall championship almost coming to end with just two rounds remaining, the KCB Kitengela Rally is no doubt going to be eagerly anticipated.