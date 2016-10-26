Kenya, Rwanda battle for World Under-23 Championships slot

By CELLESTINE OLILO

The national junior women’s volleyball team will face Rwanda on Thursday at the Safaricom Indoor Arena in a match that will determine whether or not they qualify for the FIVB World Under-23 Championship next year in Slovenia.

The match will begin at 4pm and will mark the end of the competition that brought together teams from Botswana, Senegal, Egypt, Rwanda and Kenya.

Champions Egypt are in pole position to finish on top of the pile as they are unbeaten in all their three games so far, meaning that Kenya must beat Rwanda in order to book the remaining ticket to the World Under-23 Championship.

So far, the Malkia Juniors have beaten Botswana and Senegal by straight sets, but a 3-1 loss to Egypt on Monday seriously ruined their chances of finishing as champions in this competition.

Rwanda has won one game in the five-nation competition so far, meaning that Kenya must beat the Paul Bitok-coached team if they are to book one of the two African slots to the World Championship. Rwanda were to face Botswana in their third game Wednesday afternoon.

Coach Catherine Mabwi told Daily Nation Sport that she is confident her charges can overcome the Rwandan team.

“I have watched all the Rwanda games and I know they are a good side. They are very quick and are not prone to silly mistakes like poor service. Even before this tournament began, I knew that the real contest would be among Kenya, Egypt and Rwanda,” Mabwi said.

“My girls are however up and equal to the task. It is unfortunate that we have lost our captain through injury but I believe that we can beat Rwanda because we have the necessary skill as well as home advantage.”

Thursday’s match will indeed be a tactical contest between Mabwi and former Kenyan international Paul Bitok, who is in charge of Rwanda.

Both played professional volleyball in Tunisia. While Mabwi has only coached the junior national team, Bitok has amassed vast experience as coach of both the men and women’s senior teams in Rwanda.