Kenyan boxers battered, bruised in Rio after shambolic preps

Preparation’s by Team Kenya boxers for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro offered fans a sneak preview of what would befall local pugilists in Brazil.

The three boxers - Peter Mungai (light flyweight), Rayton Nduku Okwiri (welterweight), Benson Gicharu Njangiru (bantamweight) and their head coach Patrick Maina, assisted by David Munuhe, were totally neglected at Nakuru’s Madison Square Garden.

At one stage, it appeared as if the team was preparing for a local tournament as Olympics-bound boxers trained without a single training kit from Nike.

And this told in the team’s eventual performance in Rio.

Basic training gear was missing at the team’s camp. Boxers were not supplied with sparring gloves, gloves used for training using punching bags and pads.

As boxers became increasingly frustrated at the popular gymnasium famed for nurturing some of the biggest names in Kenya’s boxing scene, head coach Maina was forced to borrow pads from Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club which unfortunately had only one training pad.

At one point, the situation became worse and, with less than a week left before the Games kicked off in Rio, coach Maina was forced to source for pads from Nairobi, leading to waste of precious time that could have been used on training and sharpening the skills of the three boxers.

“We wasted precious time as all the three boxers were made to wait for a single pad that was available. This slowed down my training programme,” says coach Maina.

Interestingly not a single National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) official visited the camp during training. The only time a Nock official visited the camp was a day before the team jetted out to Rio.

But the visit was like a punch below the belt as Team Kenya’s Deputy Manager, James Chacha, visited the boxers with few kits and cartons of fruit juice.

“This is a big joke. Instead of bringing us gloves and head gears, the Nock official thought it wise to bring fruit juice to the boxers as if that was the most urgent thing the boxers were yearning for,” Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) President John Kameta said at the time.

The team also trained without a mandatory ringside doctor which also affected boxers’ preparations. Mungai, who was making his Olympics debut, suffered a muscle injury on one leg during an early morning run and needed medical attention to enable him train at the same speed as his team mates.

Neither a ringside doctor nor a physician was available during the two weeks the team camped in Nakuru. According to boxing experts, the sport involves intensive and rigorous training and the slightest of injuries can cost athlete a medal.

REACHED QUARTERS

It was therefore something of a miracle when Mungai boxed his way into the quarter-finals, a feat that has eluded Kenyan boxers for the last 16 years.

The 35-year-old Mungai who holds the rank of Constable in the Kenya Police Service first outpointed China’s Lyu Bin in a split decision victory.

However, Mungai lost to Cuban Joahnys Argilagos who outclassed him 2-1.

Cuba's Joahnys Argilagos (right) fights Great Britain's Galal Yafai during the Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) match at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Riocentro - Pavilion 6 in Rio de Janeiro on August 8, 2016.

Kenya's Peter Mungai Warui (right) celebrates winning against China's Lv Bin during the Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) match at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Riocentro - Pavilion 6 in Rio de Janeiro on August 8, 2016.

The 30-year-old welterweight champion Okwiri’s hopes of emulating Robert Napunyi Wangila in Rio flopped when he lost to Moroccan Mohammed Rabii.

Morocco's Mohammed Rabii (right) fights Kenya's Rayton Okwiri during the Men's Welterweight (69kg) bout at the 2016 Olympic Games at the Riocentro - Pavilion 6 in Rio de Janeiro on August 11, 2016.

Wangila won Kenya’s first ever gold medal in boxing at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

Rabii, the 2015 boxer of the year and the first Moroccan boxer to win a World championship title at 2015 Doha World Series of Boxing (WSB), overpowered Okwiri 3-0.

Okwiri, who is lying fourth in the Amateur Professional Boxing rankings after winning one game in the Aiba Pro-boxing (APB) series in 2015, however left Rio a happy man.

Okwiri, who was the first Kenyan boxer to qualify for the Olympics, stunned Russian 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Andrei Zamkovoi on split decision. The Kenyan had beaten the Russian two years ago at the inaugural 2014 AIBA Pro-Boxing in Azerbaijan.

The 31-year-old Gicharu, who was Kenya’s sole flag bearer in the London Games, struggled to qualify for the Olympic Games but went on to lose to Tsendbaatar Erdenebat of Mongolia.

He qualified for the Rio Games without a coach when he clinched a gold medal in the APB–WSB Olympic qualifiers in Vargas, Venezuela, in July after his Dominican opponent, Hector Luis Garcia, failed to climb the ring.