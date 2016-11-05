Lady driver Tundo in Kitengela Rally mix

By ABDUL SIDI

Natasha Tundo, the only female rally driver in the Kenya National Rally Championship, will be eyeing the Division Three title as the KCB Kitengela Rally is flagged off on Sunday.

The Liquid Telecom-sponsored driver said she was happy with the recce yesterday and was looking forward to the Kitengela event.

Natasha is among the 36 crews aiming for glory.

“The stages look really fast and now is the time to concentrate. My aim is to win the Division Three title regardless of where I finish in the final standings,” said Natasha. Also looking for a good finish in the penultimate event of the season is Rajbir Rai, who is set to retire from motorsports at the end of the season.

“I have enjoyed the sport and now need to step down to do other things. I am not sure whether I will return,” said the Ford Fiesta driver. From the ramp, drivers will head for the three main spectator stages that will be done twice. Total competitive distance will be 140km.

The longest stage will be 44km while the shortest will be 4km. The main Service Park will be based at the AIC Secondary School near Kajiado town.

Meanwhile, it is encouraging to see the sport grow with high number of indigenous entries.

Phineas Kimathi, the chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation said it was good for the sport to grow wider with people from all communities coming together.

“It makes me happy to see the sport grow larger with people from various other communities coming together. It has come a long way from when it was associated with elite and rich people,” said Kimathi.

Most of the newcomers have now become serious title contenders in their respective categories including Eric Bengi, Alex Laraingi, Anthony Gachohi, Tuta Mionki, Mwangi Waithaka, Tony Gikuhi and Steven Nyorri.