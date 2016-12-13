By DEJA VU

Graham Gibbons, leading all-weather jockey this winter, handed in his riding license, indefinitely, after the British Horse Racing Authority launched an investigation into allegations that he switched testing samples with an apprentice rider at Kempton.

Gibbons, 35, finished sixth on Button Up for Sir Michael Stoute, but Stewards were informed that he tried to pass of a test as his own, rather than that of Callum Shepherd. Evidence from both jockeys, and a valet, confirmed suspicions. Such was the seriousness of this matter, it was referred to the BHA, who will not soften their analysis kindly.

PHOTO | COURTESY

Last year there were 1,000 tests taken, which have since doubled. It means, selected meetings enforce jockeys to pass a certain drink-driving threshold, before being allowed to compete. Normally, this procedure is closely monitored with supervision. Gibbons cleverly managed to avoid detection. Born in Galway, Gibbons already has 94 winners, plus prize money totalling one million pounds, this season alone.

Unfortunately, he is overly-partial to a more than a drop of alcohol. He has been banned 3 times on the road, disorderly conduct, and, other related offences.