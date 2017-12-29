Might Bite lands King George VI Chase at Kempton

By DEJA VU

Might Bite lived up to his lofty reputation from novice days, to land the 32nd Red King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The Nicky Henderson-trained eight-year-old made amends for falling in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at this meeting 12 months ago - but it was hard work once the pack closed in.

Bristol De Mai made most of the running, with Might Bite alongside for company. Jockey, Nico de Boinville, decided to let him go on from the fourth-last fence after Bristol de Mai, long-time leader, began struggling.

Might Bite (6-4 favourite), had to stave off several challenges in the straight but held Double Shuffle (A. P. Heskin 50-1), by a length, with Tea For Two (Lizie Kelly 20-1) another two lengths away third.

Last year's winner Thistlecrack (Tom Scudamore 12-1), was fourth.

FIVE STRIKES

Kauto Star set the records sizzling with an astonishing five strikes in the King George. His charisma has never been replaced. He is suggested to have been one of the all time greats of Chasing.

He sits alongside Mill House and Arkle as totally auspicious. He first found prominence in France before joining trainer, Paul Nichols and jockey Ruby Walsh.