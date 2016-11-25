Naivasha hosts Guru Nanak Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

The curtain comes down on the 2016 Kenya National Rally Championship with the KCB Guru Nanak Rally that revs off on Saturday in Naivasha.

The final round of the series will start at 7am, with Karan Patel and Shameer Yusuf leading the pack in a Mitsubishi Evolution 10 car.

A total of of 43 crews have entered Saturday's event which is one of the longest running rounds of the KNRC series. Drivers will tackle three competitive stages to be done twice. The longest stage will be 32 kilometres and the shortest 19km.

Special area has been designated for the spectators, who don’t have to move once they have got into the main Spectator Stage at the Aberdare Resort.

The rally will end in Naivasha, the prize-giving ceremony will be held in Nairobi at the Sikh Union Club on Saturday evening. For the first time this season, there are more international drivers in the championship than ever, led by Finland’s Tapio Laukkanen.

Tanzania is represented by three crews, while Uganda has one. Laukkanen, in a Subaru Impreza, is seeded second and will be navigated for the first time by a local navigator, Gavin Laurence.

START LIST

1. Karan Patel/Yusuf Shameer (Mitsubishi Evo 10) 2. Tapio Laukkanen/Lawrence Gavin (Subaru Impreza GVB13) 3. Jaspreet Chatthe/Gurdeep Panesar (Mit. Evo10) 4. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Evolution X) 5. Ian Duncan/Amaar Slatch (Mit.Evo X) 6. Rajbir Rai/Greg Stead (Ford Fiesta) 7. Manvir Baryan/Drew Sturrock (Ford Fiesta) 8. Onkar Rai/Gareth Dawe (Mit. Evo. 10) 9. Tejveer Rai/Zahir Shah (Mit.Evo. 10) 10. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Triumph) 11. Piero Cannobio/Silvia Frigo (Mit. Evo. 10) 12. Amaanraj Rai/Tauseef Khan (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 13. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mit. Evo.10) 14. Farhaaz Khan/Keith Henrie (Mitsubishi Evolution 9) 15. Izhar Mirza/Kavit Dave (Mit. Evo.9) 16. Dennis Mwenda/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Evolution 9) 17. Asad Khan/Harshil Limbani (Subaru Impreza GC8) 18. Mahesh Halai/Ketan Halai (Subaru Impreza N12) 19. John Ng’ang’a /Edward Njoroge (Subaru Impreza N10) 20. Jansher Sandhu/Feisal Khan (Mit. Evo. 9) 21. Sebuguzi/Senyange (Mit.Evo.10) 22. Dhani Gurjit/Birdi Manmeet (Subaru Impreza GVB13) 23. Dhani Rajpal/Sudle Singh (Subaru Impreza GVB13) 24. Dhani Ajminder /Absalom Aswani (Subaru Impreza GVB13) 25. Eric Bengi/Tuta Mionki (Toyota RunX) 26. Osman Abdullahi/George Mwangi (Subaru Impreza) 27. Aakif Virani/Adnan Din (Subaru Impreza) 28. Natasha Tundo/Chantal Young (Subaru Impreza N10) 29. Sammy Nyorri/Mwangi Kioni (Toyota RunX) 30. Alex Lairang’i/ Anthony Gichohi (Toyota Sprinter) 31. Harpreet Sagoo/Hirani Paren (Subaru Impreza N10) 32. Chandrakant Devji/ Julius Mwachuya (Subaru Impreza 33. Leonardo Varese/Kigondu Kareithi (Toyota Corolla) 34. Edward Maina/John Ngugi (Subaru Impreza GC8) 35. Ramesh Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK2) 36. Sam Karangatha/ Ndukui Edward (Subaru Leone) 37. Eugene Ngigi/Steve Mbuthia (Subaru Impreza GC8) 38. Geoff Mayes/Jamie Mactavish (Landrover Discovery) 39. Daren Miranda/Wayne Fernandes (Subaru Impreza GC3) 40. Minesh Rathod/James Mwangi (Mitsubishi Evo 10) 41. Rajwinder Jutley/Kidane Andreas (Ford Escort MK2) 42. Ammar Haq/Victor Okundi (Subaru Impreza) 43. Virdee D. Singh/Riaz Waqqas (Subaru Leone)