By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Nick "King" Abaka of Kenya Defence Forces outclassed Kenya Prison's Peter Abuti 3-0 to win his light heavyweight bout during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni Social Hall on Saturday.

Abaka beat Abuti, who had a better reach, to retain the national title and make it to the Commonwealth Games due April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

It will be the 37-year-old's second "Club" Games after the 2014 Glasgow Games where he reached the quarters but in middleweight category.

"I just want to thank God this far," said Abaka, noting that he has improved in some key areas. " I worked on my close up, my side-to-side and side-to-the-right that enabled me get straight punches."