Kenya Defence Forces' Nick Okoth will represent Kenya for the third time at the Commonwealth Games.

This year's "Club" Games are due April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Okoth, who won bronze at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games before reaching the the quarterfinals at the 2014 Glasgow Games, got the ticket when he outclassed Ethan Maina of Kenya Police 3-0 in their lightweight bout during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni Social Hall.

Okoth got off to a good start with superb footwork and combinations. Maina only picked up towards the end of the first round.

Okoth, who has just finished his Sergeant course, was tactical and landed a few jabs against Maina, who charged most of the time in the second and third round with intentions of a knockout but failed in his bid.

"I am happy to make it again but I want to go all the way for gold in Gold Coast," said the 33-year-old Okoth, who won the Africa title in 2008 and 2017.

" I give it up to my brother Absolom (Okinyi), who has been a great inspiration and role model." "My coach Musa (Benjamin) has been of great help too."