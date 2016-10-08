By AFP

SUZUKA

Nico Rosberg stormed to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix for a third successive year on Saturday, piling more pressure on world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The German, who has a 23-point lead over Hamilton in the Formula One championship with five races to go, will start alongside his British foe on the front row as the two Mercedes continued their domination in Suzuka.

Rosberg has never won in Japan but has been quicker all weekend, pipping Hamilton by just 0.013s in a nail-biting finish to qualify ahead of Sunday's race.