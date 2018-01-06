Okong'o outlasts Otengo to grab Commonwealth Games slot
Edwin Okong'o from Kenya Defence Forces beat Kenya' Prisons' Eric Otengo 3-0 to win the final of their middleweight bout during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni Social Hall on Saturday.
Okong'o dominated especially in the first and third round. Otengo had to receive eight counts from referee Sammy Obiero in the third round after Okong'o's combinations dazzled him.
The 26-year-old Okong'o will now represent Kenya in the Commonwealth Games due for April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.
"I am happy to represent Kenya for the first time. My target will be to reach the medal bracket," said Okong'o, who now has the bragging rights as the National champion for the next one year.