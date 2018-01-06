Okong'o outlasts Otengo to grab Commonwealth Games slot

By AYUMBA AYODI

Edwin Okong'o from Kenya Defence Forces beat Kenya' Prisons' Eric Otengo 3-0 to win the final of their middleweight bout during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni Social Hall on Saturday.

Okong'o dominated especially in the first and third round. Otengo had to receive eight counts from referee Sammy Obiero in the third round after Okong'o's combinations dazzled him.

The 26-year-old Okong'o will now represent Kenya in the Commonwealth Games due for April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.