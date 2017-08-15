Mutua wins most awards at Ngong's Seasonal Hurray

Tuesday August 15 2017

Henry Muya a jockey (left) with his trainer

Henry Muya a jockey (left) with his trainer Onesmus Mutua after a morning training at the Ngong' race course, last year. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Patsy Sercombe's, Navy Seal, was coolest two-year-old, while Steve Njuguna's, Flash Harry, advanced as primary Sprinter.
  • Bruce Nightingale is always the greatest breeder, but others who did not attain prizes, should also be regarded in highest esteem for their continuous reinforcement.
By DEJA VU
Needless to say, the awards were presented by primo Veterinary Officer, Vejay Varma, who tirelessly assists in every way possible, with any proceedings at Ngong.

Onesmus Mutua, almost swept the boards clean, either directly or indirectly.

He was capital trainer, his apprentice, Michael Micino, capped most improved rider/best apprentice, and, owner, Justin Mburu, topped other major supporters, like Mary Binks/Mim Haynes/Carol Bremner/Yogi Patel/David Ansell, plus plus.

Hawker Fury, not only attained a Triple Crown, but he was three-year-old boss, and, Horse of the Year.

NAVY SEAL

Patsy Sercombe's, Navy Seal, was coolest two-year-old, while Steve Njuguna's, Flash Harry, advanced as primary Sprinter.

How about Richard Kibet being Champion Jockey, ahead of Patrick Mungai and James Muhindi?

Bruce Nightingale is always the greatest breeder, but others who did not attain prizes, should also be regarded in highest esteem for their continuous reinforcement.

Don't forget to offer thanks to office back-grounders and Stewards, ensuring constant smooth running of the game.