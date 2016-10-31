Paparazzi flying to Santa Anita for Breeder's Cup Festival

By DEJA VU

There are few festivals to compare with the Breeders International fare this weekend.

Limato, Henry Candy's rather special thoroughbred, has flown to Lost Angeles to settle down for the $2 million Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita on Saturday.

He apparently needs only a small canter to clear wind-pipes.

Limato was a £41,000 yearling acquisition at Goffs UK Sales, 2013. He has since banked more than 20 times that purchase price in prize money for owner, Paul Jacobs, winning eight of 13 starts.

His 2016 seasonal debut, when fourth at Newbury, is the only time he finished out of the first two.

American-trained Tepin, is set to be Limato's toughest opponent among a full field of 14 for the Breeders' Cup Mile – which is also sheds lights on British raiders, Dutch Connection and Home Of The Brave.

Tepin won this race easily last year, but suffered a shock defeat when failing to peg back Photo Call, three weeks ago.