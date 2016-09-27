Parkinson’s 1950 Mark V scoops top honours in 2016 Concours

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Steve Parkinson’s 1950 Jaguar Mark V won the overall car trophy in the 46th edition of the Concours d’Elegance held on Sunday at Ngong Racecourse.

The event attracted 29 foreign competitors and close to 10,000 spectators and motor car enthusiasts.

This was Parkinson’s maiden victory in the competition and it effectively ended the three-year dominance of the 1928 Phoenix Aviation Ford Tudor car which was not entered for this year’s event.

Parkinson’s vintage car scored 276 points ahead of John Wroe’s 1990 Ford Model A and Sati Gata Aura’s Nissan 160J which also made it to the podium positions.

Sati Classics dominated the bikes category, winning the top two positions. Their 1958 Norton Race collected 179 points in the Motorcycle Class, while their 1981 Yamaha finished second in the Bikes class.

MOST ELEGANT MOTORCYCLE

Russell Hughes’ 1956 Ducati 65T was declared the most elegant motorcycle at the event, and his machine was also placed second in the street motorcycles of up to 350cc class and fifth overall in the motorcycle category.

The Gilgil-based Hughes achieved this success despite having 10 penalty points deducted for pushing his machine round the inspection ring due to an engine problem.

His gleaming red Ducati was rated the most elegant motorcycle, earning the admiration of Concours spectators. The Touring Cars and Station Wagons class was won by Kevit Desai’s 1968 Jaguar 420 (261 points), while Uganda’s Ronald Walusimbi, in a 1974 Mercedes W114, won class 8 for Touring cars and station wagons from 2,001cc to 1500cc.

South Africa’s Ronald Nancekivell, in a 1957 NSU Supermax, won the street motorcycle class (up to 3,50cc) while Hughes finished second in the category with his Dugati 65T.