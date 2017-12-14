Philippines task 'great' learning experience - Okumu

Kenyan volleyball coach Godfrey Okumu believes his latest opportunity of managing a top flight team in the Philippines is a 'great' learning experience.

The Japan-based mentor has been unveiled as head coach of the University of Philippines by the management and main backer United Auctioneers in a three-year deal.

The ex-Kenyan international, who is also part of the Kenya national women team's coaching set-up, was drafted as replacement for Jerry Yee, and tasked with overseeing the improvement of the Lady Maroons who failed to make the play-offs last season.

“This will be a great experience, for me, the Maroons and Kenya,” Okumu, who featured for Kenya for 12 years, and played professionally in Asia and Europe, told Nation Sport.

“The standards of our game will improve when coaches get opportunities outside the country like myself and Bitok (Rwanda national team coach).”

Commenting on his new role, Okumu - who has previously managed the Oita Miyoshi Adler Professional Men’s team - insists he’ll put premium on speed, power and accuracy while stressing the need to instil a winning attitude on his charges ahead of the league season which serves off in February.

“Like the other teams, we’re expecting to win, nothing short of that but we have to work on how to win,” said Okumu.

Okumu was unveiled by the team’s president Danilo Concepcion and United Auctioneers Inc. chief Dominic Sytin.