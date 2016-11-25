By DAVID KWALIMWA

Bigwigs Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Prisons on Friday won their opening matches of Kenya Volleyball Federation women’s league play-offs at a packed Makande Hall in Mombasa.

In the opening game of the tournament, Prisons needed 51 minutes to dispatch a struggling Kenya Commercial Bank 3-0 (25-18, 25-14 and 25-21).

The wardresses who paraded a star-studded cast featuring internationals Brackides Agala, Jane Wacu and Evelyne Makuto, took full control of the proceedings in the match from start to finish.

“Winning 3-0 in a round-robin situation is perfect because you pick three points while a 3-2 win only gives you two points. We want to stay top of the pile as we did during the league because we all know the games will be tougher as the tournament progresses,” an elated Prisons coach David Lung’aho explained.

KCB struggled in almost on all aspects of the game. Libero Chemutai Mukambi struggled with reception at the back court, while hitters Eunice Maiyo looked out of form.

“It’s all about acclimatisation. We only arrived here yesterday and we didn’t train here. Now we need to plan and win our remaining two games to get back into contention,” KCB coach Vernon Khainga opined.

In the follow-up match, a powerful Pipeline, marshalled by centre player Trizah Atuka and outside hitter Noel Murambi, powered to a 3-0 (25-11, 25-17 and 25-12) win over Nairobi Water.

Champions Pipeline were never at any point in danger of conceding a set in this game.

“I’m not happy with the way we played. We need to improve on back court defence. That’s where we lost the game,” a disappointed Nairobi Water coach Joseph Waiganjo said.

The three day competition continues on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Nairobi Water v Kenya Prisons