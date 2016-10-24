Power hitch delays Kenya, Egypt tie

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Day two of the Africa Under-23 women’s volleyball championship was characterised by power outage and a leaking roof even as Kenya were trailing multiple African champions Egypt.

The roof of the indoor arena began leaking in the middle of the third set of the match, prompting the first referee to halt the match. There was also a power outage shortly afterwards that caused an even longer stoppage.

Kenya started strongly and won the first set rather easily, but the Egyptians displayed mental strength and capitalised on their physical strength to fight their way into the match.

To get a way around the Egyptians, rookie setter Veronica Kalabat preferred to use ten-balls and six-balls (long balls) to neutralise their opponents who were significantly taller and more powerful.

The strategy worked in the first set where Kenya led 8-3 and 16-11 in the first and second technical time outs, and Egypt were punished for their poor service to lose that opening set 25-18.

They however came back stronger in the second set and were leading 8-7 and 16-12 at the first and second time out before ultimately running away 25-23 victors of that set.

The Kenyans resorted to attacking from the flanks in the third set and were leading 5-4 in the opening moments, but Bathoeng Yshepang scored four quick points to hand her team a 8-7 lead at the time out as her team ultimately won 25-20.

In an earlier match played at the same venue, Botswana clinched their first win of the tournament by beating Senegal 3-2 (23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23,15-13).