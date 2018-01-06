Radull, ‘Jaza Stadi’ rally behind KVF and volleyball stars

By DAVID KWALIMWA

The Kenya Volleyball Federation has embarked on a fundraising initiative to assist the national women’s team compete at the World Championship in Japan in October.

KVF’s first vice chairman Martin Makokha says the federation requires at least Sh50 million to adequately prepare. “We missed out on (competing at) the (FIVB) Grand Prix last year because the government was unable to support us at that time. We do not wish for a repeat of such a situation,” said Makokha.

The Malkia Strikers are pooled alongside Serbia, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Kazakhstan at this three week international tournament which serves off in Japan on September 29.

Thus, KVF has now teamed up with a local sports lobby group known as “Jaza Stadi Supporters Group” to turn this vision into a reality.

“The (national team) girls receive a lot of criticism for failing to do well on the world stage,” media personality Carol Radull (right), who also is one of Jaza Stadi directors, explained.

“They have repeatedly told me in interviews that it is lack of proper preparation, including international friendlies. It’s also because they always report to camp late due to lack of funds. Before the Africa Championship they camped for under two weeks and were in darkness for about 4 days due to lack of electricity (at the Kasarani gymnasium).

They still came second. Imagine what would happen with proper prep.” Sports fans and well wishers can channel their donation to the MPESA paybill number 692187, with the account name Malkia Strikers.

“The contribution will really help us.... we want to go to camp early enough and play serious teams in friendly matches as warm up,” centre player Trizah Atuka added.

Despite dominating on the continental front almost at will, Malkia Strikers have consistently come short on the international stage, save for that triumph at the FIVB Group 3 World Grand Prix in Australia in 2015.

Kenya won only two of her 10 fixtures, against Algeria and Peru, and finished tenth at the 2015 FIVB World Cup in Japan three years ago.

At the month-long tournament, Malkia Strikers struggled against the likes of USA, Serbia, Dominican Republic, Japan and China, mostly losing in all these duels and without even picking a set.