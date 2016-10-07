Road battle in the Rift Valley

By ABDUL SIDI

The Eldoret Rally begins at 7am Saturday morning from the KCB branch in town. The sixth round of the 2016 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship series is set to portray an international image with drivers from Finland, Britain, Uganda and Kenya seeking glory.

The driver to watch is Finland’s Tapio Laukkanen, who has raised the KNRC standards to another level with his winning ways as one of the elite foreign drivers in the series.

The Finn is seeded second in his Subaru Impreza, one place behind the Ford Fiesta of the high-flying Rajbir Rai.

He leads the overall standings of the national series by four points over Jassi Chatthe going into the rally. Legendary Safari Rally winner, Ian Duncan, is seeded at number four in his Liquid Telecom-sponsored Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

“The stages are fine, with a mixture of twisty, smooth, rough and fast stretches. Today is another day, where we need to be committed and focused,” Duncan told Saturday Nation Sport.

EXCITING ROLE

Duncan is accompanied by Amaar Slatch, his long term friend and one of the leading navigators in the country. Clerk of the Course, Frank Gitau has set up an exciting route with the interest of fans and competitors in his mind.

The main Spectator Stage and Service Park will be at Chemweno Farm in Moiben and while the Finish Ramp will at Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet county. The total distance will be 258 kilometers of which 127 kms will be competitive distance divided eight stages.

First car will enter the Ilula/Karkomol stage at 7.18am followed Chemweno/Chemweno (7.56am), Farm/Chebiemit (8.39am), Salabin/Kimuron (9.22am), Quarry/Kruger (10.05am) before ending the first loop at the Service Park where first car is expected at 10.15am.