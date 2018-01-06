Shaffi Bakari arrests Keya to retain national title

By AYUMBA AYODI

Shaffi Bakari from National Police Service down exhibited great footwork to beat Matayo Keya of Kenyatta National Hospital 2-1 to win the light flyweight final during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni on Saturday.

The victory saw Bakari qualify for the Commonwealth Games due April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Even though it will be Bakari' s third time to represent Kenya in international events, it will be his first at the "Club" Games.

It was also Bakari's fourth consecutive win against Keya. Besides getting the ticket to the Commonwealth Games, Bakari gets to retain his national title for the third consecutive year.