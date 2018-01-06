  1. Home
Shaffi Bakari arrests Keya to retain national title

Saturday January 6 2018

Shaffi Bakari from National Police Service (right) fields questions from the press after beating Matayo Keya of Kenyatta National Hospital 2-1 to win the light flyweight final during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni on January 6, 2018. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |

In Summary

  • The victory saw Bakari qualify for the Commonwealth Games due April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.
  • Even though it will be Bakari' s third time to represent Kenya in international events, it will be his first at the "Club" Games.
By AYUMBA AYODI
Shaffi Bakari from National Police Service down exhibited great footwork to beat Matayo Keya of Kenyatta National Hospital 2-1 to win the light flyweight final during the Champion of Champions Championships at Kaloleni on Saturday.

The victory saw Bakari qualify for the Commonwealth Games due April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Even though it will be Bakari' s third time to represent Kenya in international events, it will be his first at the "Club" Games.

It was also Bakari's fourth consecutive win against Keya. Besides getting the ticket to the Commonwealth Games, Bakari gets to retain his national title for the third consecutive year.

"It feels great and for sure it's my dream to perform well and get a medal in Gold Coast," said Bakari, who won bronze at the All Africa Championships in Congo Brazzaville last year to qualify for the World Championships that were held in Germany in 2016.

