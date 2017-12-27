Sky the limit for KDF’s Meja

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Seven years ago, a young boxer floored his opponents with awesome upper cuts and hooks to be declared the best boxer in a tournament at St Teresa’s School, Nairobi. The Form Four student at Ruaraka High School wowed many fans, including Olympian Benson Gicharu who had just claimed silver medal in flyweight category for Kenya in 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Gicharu would give the 17-year-old boxer Isaac Meja from Nairobi a pair of boxing ring boots as a gift for his outstanding performance that saw him represent Kenya at the 2010 World Junior Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Interestingly, Gicharu and Meja would face off in the Inter-Service Championships the same year in Kiganjo, with Gicharu beating Meja. The two beat their opponents and met in the final during national trials for the 2011 All Africa Games. Again Gicharu prevailed.

Gicharu represented Kenya at 2011 All Africa Games in Mozambique and claimed silver after losing to Botswana’s Oteng Oteng, while flyweight Meja was selected for the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Isle of Man and reached the quarterfinals. The two boxers met again seven years later in the final of the bantamweight category during the fourth leg of SportPesa National Boxing League in October this year in Nakuru.

Meja, now a Senior Private at Kenya Defence Forces, finally claimed sweet revenge over Gicharu, an officer with Kenya Police Service, beating him 2-1. Both boxers had scaled up from flyweight to bantamweight.

Come the fifth and final leg of the SportPesa National Boxing League in Mombasa in November, Gicharu was handed victory against Meja in one of the decisions that saw Boxing Association of Kenya launch investigations into claims of biased officiating in the contest.

“Outclassing Gicharu who was unbeaten for over a decade in Nakuru was a good challenge. It shows that hard work pays and one can achieve anything with extra effort,” said Meja, who, however, doesn’t want controversial decisions in Mombasa to cloud his rise. Meja, 24, who embraced boxing in 2006 while in Class Seven at St John’s Korogocho, said he is now ripe to take on the big guns at the international level.

Meja, whose ultimate target is to get a ticket to 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, says he wants to silence his critics once and for all during the Champion of Champions clash on January 5-6 and seal a place in Team Kenya for 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Meja will face Said Hamza from Mombasa while Gicharu will take on Simon Kinuthia of Oksa for a place in the final during the Champion of Champions clash. The winner in the final will claim the Gold Cast ticket.

Meja, who joined KDF in 2014, said his dream is to emulate the late Robert Wangila, who gave Africa its first victory in boxing at the Olympics in 1988. “It’s long since Kenya won a medal at Olympic,” said Meja whose father David Odour, who has black belt in Karate, is a great inspiration.

Kenya internationals Nick Abaka and Nick Okoth are Meja’s favourite boxers. “I have learnt a lot from them especially Abaka, who is like my big brother,” said Meja.

“I have seen Meja rise through since 2010 when he was declared the best boxer at St Teresa’s. He is stylish and focused hence easy to notice,” said Kenya Defence Forces Boxing team coach Sammy Magima, who is a former international. “Meja is a sure bet for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Talking about the controversial Mombasa leg, Magina said: “Winners train while losers complain. Some decision demoralises boxers but I don’t encourage my boxers to complain but focus on performing even better,” said Magima.