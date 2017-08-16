Sweden’s Team Tido back for Safari Classic Rally

By NATION REPORTER

Team Tido from Sweden makes a return to the East Africa Safari Classic Rally this year.

Team Tido, which is set to name its crew for the rally, has confirmed it will compete in the event to be held from November 23 to December 1 and which will see competing drivers cross over from Kenya into Tanzania.

The rally will be flagged off in Mombasa.

Team Tido has confirmed it has entered a three-car Porsche 911 crew, becoming the second team to enter Porsche 911 car in the competition after Kabras Sugar Racing.

Kabras Sugar’s three Porsche 911 cars will be driven by Baldev Chager and Rai siblings Onkar and Tejveer.

“The Scandinavian adventure and philanthropy group has always been well-received here in Africa and we are delighted to welcome them back. Team Tidö and its Race4Health project have helped to raise the social and economic efforts of the Safari Classic Rally in recent years, so it is a pleasure to know they will be rejoining us for the 2017 Classic Rally later this year,” East African Safari Classic Rally Director Raju Kishinani said.

Meanwhile, as teams prepare to transport competition cars to Mombasa in time for the rally, Tuthill Porsche is also making a return to the competition.