By TOM OSANJO

Repeat after me Giniwasekao! Looking the league standings I can prophesy that Gor Mahia will win this year’s title.

Listen all ye of little faith, the beer makers from Ruaraka are always stumbling, fumbling and falling like a man high on the stuff they make. Tusker cannot win the league and it is up to coach Ze Maria and his hitmen at K’Ogalo to give us another title win. Which is ours by right I must add.

Having watched our boys play against Chemelil Sugar and Ullinzi, I must say that I was impressed. The boys pass the ball with precision and have overcome the initial shyness they used to have when facing the goal line.

While at it, I must congratulate Francis Kahata, the man the Green Army has nicknamed ‘Wuod Nyambura’ (Son of Nyambura) for that spectacular kick against Chemelil. You only get to witness such from legends like David Beckham and one of my heroes, Roberto Carlos.

Revisiting the Ulinzi match, it is my strong opinion that their player Mohammed “Rio” Hassan is a disgrace to the men and women who proudly wear the uniform of Kenya Defence Forces.

ULINZI FIGHTING SPIRIT

Rude, arrogant and with no football skills worth talking about, the boy should not be allowed to besmirch the good name of our soldiers. He deserved that red card.

Still on the same match, I must congratulate Ulinzi for the fighting spirit they displayed in that match. They matched us ball-to-all, blade-of-grass-to-blade of grass. I must agree with coach Ze Maria when he complimented the soldiers for the good show.

“Many teams come into our matches looking to defend so much that they end up not playing at all. Ulinzi didn’t do that. You could see that they were prepared to win. I wish all teams in this country can play like that,” said the Brazilian.

Coming in for special mention is their goalie James Saruni. The boy made those of us who know of his background from is early childhood in the Mathare slums extremely proud of what he has achieved.

Were it not for him, I am sure Gor would have scored five goals. Finally, I want to finish with the small matter of the pending Gor Mahia elections.