Three moments remain frozen on Maurice ‘Sonyi’ Ochieng’s mind forever: The year (1976) he set the yet to be unbeaten record of scoring the highest number of goals in the top-tier Kenyan league; the year he led a make-shift Gor Mahia squad to beat a full-house arch-rivals AFC Leopards 2-0 to win East and Central African Club Championships in Khartoum (1985); and the year he lay his hands on the Nelson Mandela Cup as an assistant coach (1987).

It is exactly 40 years since Sonyi, Sheng for a cop, reason for which you will see shortly, scored 26 goals playing for Gor Mahia, a feat no player has ever matched nor surpassed. In his calm manner, Ochieng says that players in his days were more focused and played mostly for the love of the game.

“The key things we stressed on back then were discipline, dedicated training, developing explosive speed and honing your skills to the maximum so that when called upon on the field you will not let down your club,” Ochieng, who is now retired in his place of birth Seme in Kisumu County, says.

The story of his life begins in Seme, where he was born in 1948. He went to local primary schools before moving to Nairobi’s Kennedy High School for his secondary education.

His education was to be cut short in Form 2 after the death of his father. Ochieng then turned his attention to developing his talent in football. He began his footballing career playing for Luo Union, but would later switch loyalty and join Gor Mahia when it was formed in 1968.

Visiting an uncle who was working at the Kiganjo Police Training College in 1969 would turn fortuitous for the young Ochieng.

“One weekend when I was there the police college team were invited for a friendly match against their perennial rivals, Kagumo Teachers College who were always beating the policemen,” Ochieng says.

However, on this day, the tables were turned and Ochieng led a rout of the trainee teachers, scoring all of 14 goals by himself. “I was dribbling past the entire Kagumo squad and scoring at will,” he reminisces with relish. At the end of the game, the college commandant called Ochieng and offered him a job on the spot.

“I underwent training and was appointed an instructor at the college at the end of it. One of my fellow instructors was Kipchoge Keino. It was a good time in my career working and chasing my passion of playing football,” he says.

Immediately after, the Commissioner of Police, the late Bernard Hinga, decided to form one police team for the cops and to achieve this dream he ordered all players playing for the various police units transferred to Nairobi with immediate effect.

Ochieng was assigned to the Railways Police and was also appointed player/coach of the new police team. Facing Abaluhya FC (now AFC Leopards) Ochieng scored two crucial goals forcing a draw against the more fancied Leopards.

A good outing against his former club Gor Mahia a few weeks later would see his life shuffled once again. It happened that at the match Police drew 1-1 with K'Ogalo with Ochieng scoring the lone goal.

“It is when Gor supporters realised that the man who had just scored against them was a former member of their club. One day a crowd of about 200 people stormed Makongeni Police lines where he was staying demanding that Ochieng quits the force and join Gor Mahia.

“Stan Ramogo who was a Gor Mahia official doubled up as a manager at Extelecoms and the fans came with a letter of appointment giving me a job there. The job would pay nearly four times what the police force was paying,” Ochieng says.

RETURNED ALL POLICE ROPERTY

He promptly wrote a resignation letter giving 24 hours’ notice and returned all the police property he had been issued. When word reached Hinga the Commissioner would hear none of it.

“Hinga had a soft spot for me and he decided to counter Ramogo’s offer by offering me a promotion to a full inspector. Meanwhile, he gave me three months to think about the whole thing. However, after three months I decided to take up Ramogo’s offer on June 1, 1975,” he says.

This is how he went on to be the top scorer the following year, the same year Gor Mahia won the league unbeaten. “We had a great team and the way we gelled was simply amazing,” he says.

The other men in the team that did the honours for Gor Mahia that year were: George Ayuka, Paul Oduwo “Cobra”, Festus Nyakota, Mike “Machine” Ogolla, James “Kadir” Ogolla, Jerry Imbo, Jackson Aluko, Peter Ouma, player/coach Allan Thigo “The 90-minute Man”, Laban Otieno, George Yoga, Maurice “Ole Tunda” Ochieng and Francis Mudany.

He continued playing for Gor Mahia until 1982 when his muscles started acting up and would later move to the dugout. In 1984 Gor Mahia went to Cairo to play Zamalek but the match went awry, wracked with a fight that saw the coach, the late Len Juliens and six of the team’s finest players being suspended by the Confederation of African Football (Caf). The following year Gor went to Cecafa as the defending champions albeit with a second string team. With the coach suspended the lot fell on Sonyi to lead the campaign. He did well, topping group A in Khartoum and later faced traditional rivals AFC in the finals.

“This is one match I will never forget. Beating a full house AFC who even had the benefit of Harambee Stars Coach Marshall Mulwa on their side was simply a miracle. I will never forget this as long as I live,” he says.

And then came the Nelson Mandela Cup campaign of 1987. Ochieng was in charge of the team in the first match when Gor beat Somalia’s Marine FC 3-0 in both legs played in Mogadishu and Nairobi.

“After beating the Somalis and qualifying for the second round I predicted that Gor would go ahead to win that cup and that my greatest dream was to lay my hands on it. It came to pass later that year when former president Daniel arap Moi gave us the cup at Kasarani after edging out Esperance of Tunisia,” he says with a tinge of pride.

In his retirement, Ochieng now coaches a village side, Kit Mikayi Youth, but believes he still has something to share if given a bigger stage.

“Some of us have a lot to offer to the younger generation and I want to appeal to FKF President Nick Mwendwa to look into the welfare of the old guards who can still do a lot to support local football.”

Meanwhile, two of his children are following in his footsteps - Victor Ochieng, who is a player with Chemelil Sugar, and Betty Ochieng, who is a former player but now developing a keen interest in coaching.