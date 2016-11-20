By MOSES OJUANG'

The Kenyan Premier League has come to an end. I take this opportunity to congratulate Tusker FC on winning the title with one match to spare.

They beat Gor Mahia 1-0 in the last match, which was just a formality. We had expected fireworks in the final clash but that fizzled out. Although Tusker were crowned champions, there was no showering of confetti on the new kings of Kenyan football at Nyayo National Stadium as we had expected.

K’Ogalo fans merely watched as spectators. Some of them must have been regretting since they are responsible for their beloved club’s failure to win a fourth consecutive league title because of their unruly behaviour.

Gor were docked points because of fan trouble during a league match against Tusker. We are assuming that they have learned a lesson.

We expected real celebrations, and not just Tusker players hugging each other while jumping up and down. The end of the season and the crowning of the champions must be arranged properly to make it something to remember.

A few seasons ago, Gor took the crown and their fans ran into the pitch to congratulate the players —some were even in underwear.

It may have been fun for them, but they cause a lot of interference. No proper photographs of the captain hoisting the trophy were taken. This was a poor ending caused by fans.

Perhaps this season ended silently because of the squabbles between Kenya Premier League (KPL) and Football Kenya Federation (FKF). The talks over the size of the top-tier league have, so far, borne no fruit.

ACRIMONY

We expect them to get even more acrimonious as time goes on. Right now, we do not know the number of teams that will be promoted to the Premier League since FKF still favours 18 teams while KPL are adamant on a 16-team structure. No side is willing to cede ground.

Last week in this column, we beseeched the two to find an amicable solution that would be good for our players.

These two bodies have bloated egos. Theirs is a fight for supremacy, very Kenyan in nature, and which can only be solved by the death of one of them.

FKF is banking on the strength of some four-page letter from Fifa that gives it the mandate to run all football activities in the country.

KPL, on the other hand, has given its reasons for its preference of 16 teams.

Some articles have been penned questioning the ownership of the top-flight league. KPL insists the league is owned by the 16 teams that take part in it while FKF think it is simply owned by some four individuals.

Those articles must be taken with a pinch of salt because they slant in one direction. We need impartial critics.

FKF seems to be seeking to restore its hegemony in football matters. It lost that power during the reign of Football Kenya Limited and its squabbles with the defunct Kenya Football Federation.

That fight caused the death of club football in Kenya and the top-flight teams formed the KPL to stay alive.

KPL has been the driving force of club football, it saved the sport from oblivion. It secured sponsorship and respect from corporate bodies – something that seems to bother FKF.

I take no sides on this issue but only urge the two contending parties to strike a deal that will be good for our football.