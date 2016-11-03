By VINCENT WANG'OMBE

Dear Golf Captain,

I would like to take a moment of your time to request you to make a few changes that will improve the game.

I have the utmost respect for you and do not take for granted your selflessness in serving us all.

I do not try to arrogate to myself the position of speaking on behalf of all golfers; what I present here are my views. A few golfers have shared with me similar sentiments so I am aware that I am not the only one who feels this way.

You may need to understand some background before I tell you of my first request. In 1754 the golfers of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews got together for a competition to determine the club champion.

This was the competition for The Silver Club and the winner became the Captain for the year. Here is an excerpt from the regulation written in 1754.

“Every Victor is to append a Silver Ball to the Club for the year he wins… The Victor shall be called Captain of the Golf, and all disputes touching the golf amongst golfers shall be determined by the Captain and any two or three of the subscribers he shall call to his assistance…”

We have carried the traditions from that time and you, Captain, are expected to resolve disputes that arise on the golf course. Unlike your predecessors of the 18th century, you have access to a Rules of Golf book, and you have had several opportunities this year to attend one of the Rules Schools hosted under the auspices of the R&A.

EFFECTIVE CAPTAIN

You cannot claim to be an effective “Captain of the Golf” if you don’t know the Rules of Golf. All is not lost if you did not take time to attend any of the Rules Schools.

You can still take the online version of the course at rulesacademy.randa.org and take the exam online.

The next step is to properly induct all the new golfers at your club. Just think about the chaos that we witness on our roads every day due lack of courtesy.

We shall have the same kind of behaviour on our golf courses if you don’t take time to ensure that all new golfers are aware and uphold the etiquette of the game.

One of the reasons for the inclusion of etiquette in the Rules of Golf is that human beings sooner or later break the rules.

It is far better to have them breaking them out of forgetfulness rather than lack of knowledge and selfish indifference to the rights and convenience of others using the course.

If you fill our club with golfers who have not been ‘course-trained’, we will soon have unsmoothed bunkers, tee times not being honoured and it will not be long before we hear of a death on the course due to fellows who don’t see the need to shout ‘fore!’

After our game, I am happy to sit and listen to the good people whom you’ve talked into sponsoring a tournament at the club. I am however concerned at how long the protocols have become at the club.

By all means, please honour the good sponsors. But why must you mention half the club members in the protocols? Previously apart from the sponsors, the Chairman of the club was mentioned.

Then we included the directors, now I hear you mentioning all sorts of “dignitaries” who are members of the club just as I am. I will not tell you who you should recognise, but how long is a piece of string?

I had the pleasure of attending a function at The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews some time back. There were so many chairmen and high-ranking officials in the golfing world present that evening.

When the secretary of the club called the formal presentation to order, the salutations were as follows; “The Captain R&A, ladies and gentlemen…”

Why not honour the people who stay for presentation by keeping the protocols short?

Lastly Captain, I would like to thank you for serving us well this year. You have sacrificed your time and energy to serve us.

Please don’t go spending your money to wine and dine us in the name of a ‘Captain’s Prize’. You have already sacrificed so much time for us already.

Put your money to better use by spending it on your family. They have not been seeing you lately as you went about serving us.

As you prepare to hand over the captaincy to someone else in a few weeks, think of your family. They will appreciate the gesture much more than we the golfing fraternity.