"If I was able to beat Harambee Stars with a makeshift Red Sea Boys squad (Eritrea) in both home and away encounter in 2006, then what is Gor Mahia to me?”

“They should be a walk in the park. I have told my boys to forget the past because I personally don’t recognise history. I have broken a bunch of them with some unbelievable clubs and players.”

These words were uttered by that excited-looking upstart AFC Leopards hired as a coach sometime last week or thereabouts.

I am cock-sure by the time you are reading this, Dorian Marin - for that is the guy’s name - will have been forced to swallow his words.

Thank God, as British statesman Winston Churchill famously said, swallowing his words never did him any harm. The better, otherwise this man would be admitted into hospital with severe case of constipation.

It seems the man is the only stranger in Jerusalem who is yet to hear of K’Ogalo, whose prowess, like the Okonkwo character in Chinua Achebe’s all time classic novel Things Fall Apart is “well known throughout the nine villages and even beyond.”

If he took time to check keenly, Marin should have heard that his predecessor Stewart Hall also made similar noises just over a month ago before Ingwe faced Gor Mahia.

He was later left cursing like a ship wrecked drunken sailor after K’Ogalo crushed his small cats 3-0 in the last Mashemeji Derby. As an aside, where does AFC get these over the hill journeymen as coaches? One day this will form an interesting case study for students of football history.

Be that as it may, Bwana Marin is not alone. After bundling out the fancied Simba of Tanzania out of the competition, an official of the underdogs Nakuru AllStars was waxing lyrical threatening how they were going to teach Gor Mahia a football lesson.

“It will be a tough match but I know we will beat Gor Mahia. We have beaten them before and this time we are also going to work hard and make sure that we beat them again.

“We came here for the title,” the gentleman who goes by the name of Isaac Kones, and whose title is given as the club chairman was quoted as saying. Pipe dream.

Far be it from Gor Mahia to lose to such minnows and come the day of the match K’Ogalo showed Nakuru All Stars where they really belonged - as far away from the super champions as possible.