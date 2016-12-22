By VINCENT WANG'OMBE

It is the time of the year when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Many Kenyans have travelled to different destinations to celebrate this great occasion.

Families make plans for these trips and look forward to spending time with friends and family.

Many golfers, on the other hand, have no qualms about arranging for a round of golf while at it. They will ensure that the holiday plans will include a round or two at their destination or a golf course nearby.

I’m referring to those golfers that are always thinking about the game and have a ball or two rolling in the boot of their cars. Those that have to go for a “quick nine” before the guests arrive.

The fellows, who when standing, will start simulating a golf swing and will even inspect the position of their feet on the follow-through (come to think of it, I have never seen a tennis or squash player simulating a volley).

For those that will be in or around Nairobi or Kiambu counties, there are about 16 golf courses to choose from.

Forget how the county boundaries were drawn, I still think of Thika as part of Kiambu and so this number includes Thika Sports Club, Thika Greens and Thika Barracks.

Sadly, some counties are losing golf courses instead of creating more. If you are in Murang’a for example, you may find it difficult to play in the once vibrant golf course of Makuyu.

This little gem is not the only golf course that is no longer played on. The golf course that once boasted of being at the highest altitude in the Commonwealth countries, The Molo Highlands Golf Club, is also one that has recently ceased operating.

The Magadi Soda Company also had a golf course that is no longer in use.

These are golf courses that existed in recent memory. There are golf courses, however that ceased to exist and very few people alive may actually have played on them. Most residents of these areas may be shocked to learn that there once was a golf course near them.

Kilimambogo – there was a vibrant golf course known as Kianzabe, Donyo Sabuk Golf Club. It was started in the early 1930s and was known for its hospitable members. To attract members, they charged Sh10 for life membership.

Koru – Koru Golf Club existed before the Nyanza Golf Club.

The members of the club started the Nyanza Open in 1930 as a thirty-six-hole medal competition.

The format is maintained to date.

The competition was meant for members of Koru, Kisumu, Kakamega and Kericho.

After the closure of Koru, the members donated the trophy to Nyanza Club and even after they lost the original trophy, it was replaced and renamed Hippo Pot.

Kilindini – The Railway and Harbour Golf Club of Kilindini was a nine-hole golf course that was started in 1930. The course, which was on the Railway land, was still in existence in the 1950s.

Brackenhurst Golf Club – this was an eighteen-hole golf course in Limuru that was started in 1925. Some golfers have mistakenly thought that this was at the current day Limuru Country Club.

These were two separate golf courses and in 1951 they fielded a joint team for the Tannahill Shield, which they won.

There are several other golf courses that would have hosted golfers during this holiday season had they still been in existence.

These were Scotts in Kiambu, Meru Golf Club, Timau Golf Club and even a six-hole golf course in Wajir. Sadly the golfers who travel to Meru have to zip to Nanyuki to enjoy a round during these holidays. -

Wherever we celebrate, if we happen to play a round of golf, let us remember that our caddies rely on us for their livelihood.

Let us make their Christmas a joyous occasion by tipping them generously.