By MOSES OJUANG'

One of the most urgent tasks facing the man who will be elected Gor Mahia chairman is to move fast and mend the wounds of division caused by the fractious campaigns preceding the polls.

It is crystal clear that the 2016 polls might be the fiercest contest the club has ever seen in its almost 50 years of existence. Name calling, broken friendships, threats and at times physical confrontations have been the hallmark of the campaigns.

I have always held that the raising of cudgels and sabre rattling - especially on social media- did more harm than good to the members of the Green Army. The faster the new chairman moves to heal the rift the better for all of us who love the club.

Ahead of the polls there have been sticking issues which saw a section of the fans head to the Sports Tribunal seeking an injunction to the whole process. First was the contentious issue of the voters’ roll.

There have been allegations that the current management was hell bent on doing some Chinese accounting on the same so that they weed out those thought to be leaning towards the other competitors.

Another issue which cropped up was the appointment of Patrick Lumumba Adera, a policeman, as chairman of the Gor Mahia electoral board.

I am informed that Adera took up the appointment on a voluntary basis. I have had the chance to interact either personally or through mails and phone calls with the three gentlemen vying for the chairmanship- Ambrose Rachier, Dan Oketch and Chris Omondi- and heard of their great plans for the club.

My earnest plea is that when one of them gets the coveted seat later this evening, he must see to it that we immediately comply with the Confederation of African Football Licensing regulations.

After that, the new boss can then start on his vision of making Gor Mahia great again. By the way I am a registered voter. Let’s meet at Kasarani!