OSANJO: Kudos Gor, but aspirants must aim for better results

Ladies and gentlemen, it was a good run. Gor Mahia didn’t lift the Kenyan Premier League title but we must say the boys tried their best.

Many years from now people will sit back and wonder why we did not do the unprecedented and win the league four times in a row. But then again such is life. When you think you have your ducks in a row something happens and you end up missing.

I want to say a great thank you to the fan base. The trips we took, the dances we did. The tears we shed for joy and for losses. And the fans we lost along the way.

As the year ends, we are going into club elections. As I promised last week, I have interrogated all the aspirants and heard what they stand for.

Ambrose Rachier, the incumbent, promised that in the next 10 years he wants to see our beloved K’Ogalo become the next Barcelona.

He believes he is the best man to take Gor to the next level. Then there is Chris Omondi. I asked him what he thinks he will do better if elected the chairman.

CORRUPTION

First, Chris says that he resigned as the secretary general of the team because he could not stand corruption in the club.

Chris promises you members that your team shall never be the same again because of the great plans he has for the club. Like ticketing, sale of merchandise and membership base.

Then we have Dan Oketch. The man believes he will change Gor Mahia within six months. His platform is to build a strong fan base of at least three million.

With each member paying one hundred shillings per month, Oketch says the club will be self-sustaining.

After that, he wants ticketing to be done in an orderly manner. His duty would be to have fans buy seasonal tickets because he believes there is some thievery that goes on at the gates. He also wants club merchandise streamlined.

I am known to all the three gentlemen vying for seats and I am firmly convinced that any one of them can take our club ahead. I am endorsing none of them but I believe you voters will make a wise decision come the election day.

I will also be there to cast my vote and I hope that one vote will make a difference. And with that ladies and gentlemen this column takes a break till next year. Wishing you all a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year.