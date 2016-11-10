By VINCENT WANG'OMBE

Apart from their initials, what do Paul Muchangi, one of Kenya’s top amateur players, and Phil Mickelson have in common? Muchangi plays right-handed clubs but he is a lefty.

Mickelson on the other hand plays left-handed clubs but he is actually a righty. Another thing that they have in common is a remarkable short game.

I have always been fascinated by lefties. I would give my right arm if I could get an opportunity to play with President Uhuru Kenyatta, outgoing US President Barrack Obama and Charles Muchene, the Chairman of Barclays, the sponsors of the Kenya Open.

Apart from being great leaders, the other thing that these three gentlemen have in common is that they are lefties and they play golf; well, at least they have swung a golf club in the past. I’m not sure they have managed to get on any golf course lately due to their busy schedules.

The thing about lefties, at least in my mind, is that they can get out of trouble easily in areas that I find that my stance is impeded. I always forget that they would have similar problems in areas that I would have a perfectly good stance.

This was the case a few weeks ago when a right-handed player found his ball at the base of a large tree. The player could not make a normal right-handed swing, but he had a good shot with a left-handed one.

I don’t know whether this player is ambidextrous but he was convinced that he could take the left-handed shot using the back of his club.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with using the back of the club.

The Rules of Golf state, “the ball must be fairly struck at with the head of the club and must not be pushed, scraped or spooned.” The Rules don’t specify whether the ball should be struck with the face, back, heel or toe of the club.

They just refer to the head of the club. Up to this point, there was no problem. The fellow competitors had allowed the golfer to go ahead with the stroke made in this fashion.

There was one more issue; the player’s stance was in casual water. Was he entitled to free relief under the circumstances? Here he was, at the base of the tree due to a poor tee shot, demanding for relief for casual water that was only interfering due to an “unusual” stance.

Would he be allowed to make a normal stroke after getting relief from the casual water obtained due to a left-handed stroke?

Even though it may sound unfair to some, the player was entitled to free relief from the casual water. The questions to ask under such circumstances are: One, was the left-handed stroke the player was alluding to reasonable given the conditions?

Two, was the stance normal? (Did he make a wider stance than was necessary?) Three, was the direction of play reasonable?

The answer to all three questions was in the affirmative. The player was then required to identify the nearest point of relief where the casual water would not interfere with his stance.

He had to do this with the club that he intended to use and in the fashion he was intending to play the stroke; that is left-handed.

After the nearest point of relief was identified, the player was then allowed to drop the ball within one club length. He was allowed to use any club to measure the one-club-length, including his driver.

Here is where it got a bit tricky: after dropping the ball, fellow competitors expected him to make a left-handed stroke.

This, however, is not a requirement and the player was allowed to make a stroke at the ball any way he deemed fit. Knowing the rules helped the player to get out of trouble.

It also helps to be able to play both right and left handed especially if you happen to find yourself in some spots of trouble. In life, just like in golf, we find ourselves in some spots that are not favourable.

It would help to get to know what options are available to get free relief. So if President Obama doesn’t fancy the position of being the son of a Kenyan father in the Donald Trump-led USA right now, he can get free relief in Kenya right now.