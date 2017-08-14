By MOSES OJUANG'

The who write for the sports pages never bother much about politics, but that virus keeps following us.

The political season is seemingly over and whatever transpired is of very minimal use to us. That of course is bravado but we do need to get acquainted to those who were lucky to be elected into office.

Those ladies and gentlemen are of very much interest to us simply because what we need is in their ambit to provide to us with.

The last parliament managed to take away all the little gains we had made in trying to save our sports. They voted and debated foolishly about the sponsors who are at the moment the mainstay of Kenyan football through endorsements and sponsorship of teams.

The result of their somewhat ignorant and annoying debates has kept as reeling and afraid of the obviously dark future. In this country, we have always followed our demands - whether economical, social or political - in the constitutional manner. Violence has only been a means to press forth the demands so that they happen within a time frame that corresponds to our patience or impatience.

Listening to the campaigns that rocked the country, some of us - and we may be the only fools - were only seeking to hear what the “great powers” had to say about sports in this country.

We were frustrated. None of the big parties ever thought about us. What we were never told is the definition of “more”. We are still left waiting for more.

During the campaigns, the politicians took to football pitches and left them in disarray. They know well enough what their supporters did to our playing surfaces that are themselves kept by real amateurs who conveniently seem to know nothing about what their work entails.

We are very sure that some of those useless groundsmen must have wondered at the incompetence of IEBC while of course forgetting their own mandate and tasks.

Several matches had to be postponed as the lords of the country battled for office. We shall still hold the matches but bear in mind that the fixtures are very tight. Even at the time that the parties were taking over the stadiums and making our teams wait, we were sure that the supremos knew nothing about the enormity of their intrusion. They may still know nothing and care less about the issue.

We have no power now. We have voted for you and it is either you give us some rewards and create jobs or extend to us the poisoned chalice. We shall gladly take any of the above but you must bear in mind that if you take government with the intention of creating jobs, then sports is one of the greatest and most spacious place you can generate this needful thing to the society.