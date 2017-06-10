By ROY GACHUHI

Do you remember the days of the bogey teams?

Bogey teams were the soup with which good football was eaten in the 1970s and 1980s. These are teams that had never heard of the instruction that elders are to be respected at all times. Instead, they beat them.

Take Nzoia FC of Bungoma. These are people who had nothing but contempt for the Mighty Gor Mahia. In 1979, Gor were sweeping away one African opponent after another. They returned from Conakry in Guinea after knocking out Africa Cup Winners Cup defending champions Horoya to set up a final showdown with Cameroon’s Canon Sportif of Yaoundé.

This opened a new chapter in Kenya football. We were in unchartered waters. The possibility that a Kenyan team could become African champion entered local vocabulary.

Suddenly, sports journalists started investigating the histories of African giants like Al Ahly, Zamalek, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, TP Mazembe, Hafia, Canon and any club that had won an African title.

MENTAL ORGANISAATION

“In Senegal, we knew of only one team from East Africa – Gor Mahia,” a Senegalese national working with a local non-governmental organisation in Nairobi would tell me decades later.

In the imagination of their true believers, Gor Mahia were practically a religion.

Their opponents regarded them foreboding.

But not all of them. While the awe or dread of Gor Mahia became the object of intense discussions in bars, markets and offices, Nzoia were waiting for them. As far as they were concerned, nothing had changed. From Conakry, Gor Mahia’s next league match was with them in Kanduyi.

The newly-minted African finalists were lucky to just escape with a 2-1 beating. It could have been worse. Covering the champions became something of a roller coaster experience; one moment writing about the dizzying heights of reaching the summit of African football, next moment writing about their helplessness in the face of Nzoia’s impregnable defence. Nzoia, a team that never once won the Kenya Premier League or even came close!

But this was Nzoia’s way of operating. Ever since they called Kanduyi Stadium home, they had formed a habit of defeating Gor Mahia whenever the regular Kenya champions showed up there.

Gor Mahia star midfielder Allan Thigo juggles the ball after a training session at City Stadium in Nairobi in 1979. He singled out Nzoia as one of the teams that caused Gor big problems whenever they met. PHOTO | FILE |

“In my entire career with Gor Mahia lasting more than 10 years, not once did we win a match at Kanduyi Stadium,” Allan Thigo, the club’s legendary midfielder and coach, told me. “You want to talk about bogey teams? Nzoia are the champions of that league! As time went by, our players started fearing them.

“Whenever a trip to Kanduyi came up, many people gave all sorts of excuses to avoid it. If our delegation was 20 people, we ended up with 15 or 16.”

His team mate of the time, David Okello, told me: “Kanduyi Stadium was our kichinjio (slaughterhouse). It was a death-trap. The whole thing had nothing to do with football skill. It was all a matter of psychology. You could tell it in the dressing room. The looks on the faces of our players was grim. It was the look of defeat. On the other hand, I am sure Nzoia players were relishing the prospect of facing us, sure they were going to win.”

Nzoia didn’t have any player with the national team. But a centre half named Khayota and a striker by the name of Chibinda earned Thigo’s respect. Dread is probably a more accurate way of describing it.

Nzoia were in good company. The other bogey team for Gor Mahia was Maragoli FC, later to become Imara. It was one of Kenya’s oldest clubs. Maragoli, which the legendary winger Joe Kadenge managed for a long time after his playing days with AFC Leopards, had some pretty outstanding players. Today, they would easily be internationals. But the richness of talent in those days meant they could only be second tier players.

The ones who immediately come to mind are Mathews Ragama, a man whose hard shots were out of all proportion with his slim-as-leather frame, John Shihemi, Edward Mwenesi and Rueben Osoro.

Maragoli also showed no respect for the Mighty Gor Mahia. But while Nzoia beat the giants in Kanduyi, Maragoli did it in Nairobi. Easily the most memorable match between these teams was the day in 1977 when Gor Mahia broke this jinx and defeated their tormentors 4-3 in a league match at the Nairobi City Stadium.

It so happened that Maragoli ran up a 3-1 lead with 15 minutes on the clock remaining. A worried Joe Kadenge went to Shauri Moyo police station to seek the help of police to contain what he knew was certain trouble from Gor Mahia fans.

IMPENDING RIOT

He was sure they would riot after suffering a huge defeat. He begged that the police come out in full force.

The police chief was a man named Henry Matalanga. He agreed with old Joe.

Taking no chances, he mobilised his riot squad and headed out. But by the time they reached the stadium, Gor Mahia were leading 4-3 with just stoppage time remaining.

Kadenge just stood there, petrified at the turn of events. The result stood and as it turned out, the riot squad was not needed. Gor Mahia fans celebrated as if they had defeated AFC Leopards or in fact won the league itself. Such was the impact of the release from their jinx.

It is to the loss of Kenya football that Maragoli, like the Luo Union club I featured here last week, also died after decades of being a mainstay of Kenya football. But then, such are the ways of the world.

Bogey team number three for Gor Mahia was Abeingo. It was based in Nakuru. It had a passionate following in the town, supported mainly by people with Western region ancestry. It was also a feeder team to its giant cousin, AFC Leopards of Nairobi. The most famous player it provided Leopards was Josephat Murila, the legendary Controller.

Abeingo was following on a great tradition started by Nakuru All Stars, the first winners of the Kenya Premier League in 1963. (The name has been resurrected in the form of one of the clubs that has been representing Kenya in the SportPesa Super Cup in Tanzania. Good luck to them for the future).

Although Abeingo did not cause as much headache to Gor as did Nzoia and Maragoli, they still did enough to make results from that town uncertain.

The most notable bogey team for AFC Leopards was Kisumu Post Office. Even in the days when they were clearing all the decks locally to win the regional club cup three times in a row, Kisumu Post Office always waited for them with considerable disdain. Results of a draw of any kind made AFC Leopards fans heave a huge sigh of relief. Like Kanduyi for Gor Mahia, Kisumu was Leopards’ kichinjio.

The second bogey team for the 13-time Kenya champions was Kisumu Hot Stars. Hot Stars was practically a junior team for Gor Mahia. Great players like Thigo and Bobby Ogolla started there before making the inevitable move to Nairobi. Kisumu Hot Stars had a stopper called George Owen Nandi. He played Leopards’ Livingstone Madegwa to a standstill and that is saying a lot.

For 10 years shortly after independence, Madegwa was Kenya’s top striker, retiring in 1971. He was one of the original Tusker players, having been obliged to leave Leopards to save his job when Kenneth Matiba formed Kenya Breweries FC in 1970.

Ordinarily, football fans become obsessed with rivalries of big teams, especially traditional rivals. Many countries have these situations. In Africa, the stories of clashes between Al Ahly and Zamalek in Egypt, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak n Ghana, Yanga and Simba in Tanzania, Orland Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa and our own AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia are legend. But clashes between giants and minnows who have never shown them any respect are equally enthralling. These small teams make the game worth every minute of our time. I remember the anxiety with which we waited for the phone to ring from Kisumu on Saturday and Sunday afternoons when Leopards were playing Post Office.

“Aluoch is calling you from Kisumu on reverse call, do I put him through?” the operator from the Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation would ask you. A reverse call was today’s version of “please call me” only that there was an intermediary then.

“Yes,” you would tell the operator. Before Henry Aluoch, our Kisumu correspondent, uttered any word after being put through, you would ask him:

“What was the result?” Only after that would you allow him to dictate his report.

With Kanduyi in the case of Gor Mahia versus Nzoia the result was a forgone conclusion.