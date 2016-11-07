By DEJA VU

Shadwell Stables' Tamarkuz was 11-1 on the board when the field left the gates in Friday's Breeders' Cup Dirt, but he proved to be a dominant player, laying well-back early before turning it on to win easily.

Veteran jockey, Mike Smith, recorded his 23rd stamp in the championships, coaxing Tamarkuz to a final time of 1:35.7/10 seconds on Santa Anita's fast main track.

Beholder, New Money Honey, and, Oscar Performance, were other strikers who sent favourites packing. Only Scuba lived up to its billing.

After six strikes in a row, California Chrome was defeated in his biggest event of a crazy 2016 season. Juddmonte Farms' sophomore, Arrogate, nailed Chrome by a half-length on the Breeders' Cup wire.

He delivered a heart-breaking loss for 'Chromite' loyalists. Again, Mike Smith, stamped a 25th Breeders' ride, completing the 1.4 mile course over Santa Anita's fast dirt in 2:00:11/10 seconds.

THIRD STRAIGHT STOMP

For trainer Bob Baffert, it was his third straight stomp of the Classic.

Seamie Heffernan was at his best on Highland Reel in the Longines Turf Cup, while Joel Rosario pounced Tourist home, denying Teppin a Breeders' Mile. Atmospheric pressure from tumultuous crowds, reached unprecedented elevatory levels, at the populous festival.

In other news, Freddy Tylicki has suffered paralysis to the lower half of his body, after falling fall at Kempton Park. Tylicki was one of four jockeys to come down in a pile-up at the track, and was airlifted to St George's hospital in Tooting.

Initial reports suggested Tylicki had suffered spinal injuries, which were confirmed by statements released by the Injured Jockeys Fund.